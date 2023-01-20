The Walt Disney Company started back in 1923 and has, in the past one hundred years, grown to be a family-oriented brand and leading entertainment conglomerate in America and globally. The company is famous for its widely popular character, Mickey Mouse, who first appeared in Steamboat Willie, the world’s first post-produced sound cartoon. Mickey still remains the company’s widely known face and mascot today.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO