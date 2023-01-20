ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
bleedingheartland.com

So many questions, but so few answers

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
KCRG.com

Union members end Ingredion strike, agree on labor contract

The Iowa Chamber Alliance is a statewide organization which focuses on promoting economic growth. U.S. representatives are responding after the Justice Department found 6 classified documents Friday at President Biden's home. 10 killed, 10 injured in California Lunar New Year mass shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Investigators are trying to...
Q98.5

A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
Radio Iowa

Bill would restrict smart phone use while driving in Iowa

Backers of a bill that would require drivers to keep their hands off of their smart phones are hoping this is the year the bill becomes law. Iowa State Patrol Captain Todd Bailey says one out of five traffic deaths in the past five years can be linked to a distracted driver.
KICK AM 1530

Best Place to Stay in Iowa? A Grain Bin Near the Field of Dreams

What's the best place you can stay in Iowa? If one national site is to be believed, it's a converted grain bin that's in the same city as The Field of Dreams. Only In Your State declared this "quiet country farm stay" on VRBO as the #1 place to stay in Iowa. The history of this place goes back generations. Here's the brief description from Mona pape, the VRBO host:
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023

(Des Moines) -- This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds' top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley says the goal is for the House to take some level of action on the governor's new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment. The bill is eligible for debate in the Senate, too. Governor Reynolds told Radio Iowa state money spent on education should benefit all students, including those in private schools. The top Democrat in the Senate says the governor's plan diverts state funding for public education to wealthy Iowans who don't need the subsidy to pay for private school.
KBUR

EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties

Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
ktvo.com

Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
