Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue takes No. 1, Tennessee, Kansas State move into top five in Coaches Poll
Purdue made it a clean sweep of the new college basketball rankings on Monday, when the Boilermakers came in at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after also claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25. Their return to No. 1 came as Houston dropped two spots to No. 3 following a stunning 56-55 home loss to Temple on Sunday.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card
In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
CBS Sports
Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses
Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps back to No. 1, Houston falls to No. 3 in AP Top 25
Houston's stunning loss Sunday to Temple at home as 19.5-point favorites paved the way for a big change at the top of the AP Poll on Monday as Purdue moved up to supplant the Cougars at No. 1. The Boilermakers were ranked third in the poll for two consecutive weeks after a four-week stay at No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
After two games on the road, the #21 Baylor Bears are heading back home. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Dariq Whitehead injury: Duke's projected lottery pick exits Virginia Tech game after tweaking lower left leg
Duke freshman and former five-star prospect Dariq Whitehead suffered a lower-leg injury during Monday's 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead left the game early in the second half after landing awkwardly on his left leg. He was helped off the court, unable to put any pressure on his injury, and did not return to the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen during season-ending loss to Bengals, reportedly leaves stadium early
Season-ending playoff defeats are always crushing, but Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is taking his team's 27-10 home loss against the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals especially hard. According to The Athletic, Diggs sprinted out of the locker room with all of his things before some of Buffalo's coaching staff even made it down to the tunnel that leads to the locker room. Veteran running back Duke Johnson, who is on the Bills' practice squad, escorted his teammate back to the locker room before he once again darted out and left Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, for good on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Perfect Giants 2023 NFL Draft plan: Get Daniel Jones (or another QB) a No. 1-caliber WR, revamp secondary
The season has come to an end for the New York Giants, but there are reasons to be excited about the future. In his first year as head coach, Brian Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory in the wild-card round despite fielding what most believed was a talent-deficient roster.
CBS Sports
NC State star Terquavion Smith stretchered off court with elbow, neck injury after scary fall
NC State star Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC and a possible lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, suffered a scary injury on Saturday against North Carolina and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher by medical personnel at the Dean Smith Center. The injury came with 9:45 minutes remaining in the second half and UNC holding a 59-49 lead. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
Comments / 0