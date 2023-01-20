ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Farmers' Market Returns on Sunday With Business Expo Theme

By Gina Pfingsten
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

PARKLAND, FL- The Parkland Farmers' Market returns on Sunday, January 22, 2023. This Sunday's theme is Business Expo and Public Safety.

The event is free to attend and held from 10am to 1pm each Sunday at the Equestrian Center in Parkland.

The remaining dates for the 2022-2023 Farmer's Market season are:

January 22, 2023- Business Expo & Public Safety
February 5, 2023- Pet Expo Sunday
February 19, 2023- Craft Fair Sunday
March 5, 2023- Birthday Celebration & Car Show
March 19, 2023- Craft Fair Sunday
April 2 2023-  Community Awareness & Business Expo
April 16, 2023- Environmental Awareness

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland.

Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers.

Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net

Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwSyl_0kLIz2N600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Parkland Student to Open for Marisela and Alvaro Torres Concert in February

PARKLAND, FL- Parkland student Lily Bradford's young career continues to rise. Bradford, a student at Somerset Parkland Academy, will be opening for legendary Mexican performer Marisela Hernandez and Alvaro Torres at the Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium in Boca Raton, FL on Saturday, February 25, 2023,  Bradford has had numerous theatrical and vocal performances; however, this will be her first live concert performance on a big stage. Since receiving the invitation to open the concert, Lily has been focusing on choreography and her singing to achieve her dream. She can’t wait to seize the moment. Bradford is living by the saying...
BOCA RATON, FL
TAPinto.net

‘There’s No Connection to Veterans:” Coconut Creek Commissioner Pushes to Upgrade City Veterans Park

COCONUT CREEK, FL – As a military veteran, John Brodie visits Coconut Creek’s Veterans Park regularly to reflect on his years of service. The Coconut Creek commissioner said he likes that the park on Lyons Road and Sample Road is clean and well-maintained. But he adds something is missing:  a “connection to the veterans.” “I’m not taking anything away from this park, but where’s the emotional connection to the men and women who served this nation?” he said this week, sitting on a bench overlooking the park. The park -- dedicated in 1989 -- has a remembrance plaque and wall, and flags from the...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy