Parkland Farmers' Market Returns on Sunday With Business Expo Theme

PARKLAND, FL- The Parkland Farmers' Market returns on Sunday, January 22, 2023. This Sunday's theme is Business Expo and Public Safety.

The event is free to attend and held from 10am to 1pm each Sunday at the Equestrian Center in Parkland.

The remaining dates for the 2022-2023 Farmer's Market season are:

January 22, 2023- Business Expo & Public Safety

February 5, 2023- Pet Expo Sunday

February 19, 2023- Craft Fair Sunday

March 5, 2023- Birthday Celebration & Car Show

March 19, 2023- Craft Fair Sunday

April 2 2023- Community Awareness & Business Expo

April 16, 2023- Environmental Awareness

