ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Wins Third Straight, 71-46

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

MONROE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team lost 10 of its first 12 games, but the Bears clearly have not given up on their season.

East Brunswick won its third game in four days on Thursday, defeating Monroe, 71-46.

The Falcons (1-12) have won only one game this season, but that came against East Brunswick, which came out and played with a purpose right from the start in Thursday's rematch.

East Brunswick (5-10) knocked down 8 of 13 shots in the opening quarter to take an 11-point lead after eight minutes.

Matt Mikulka pumped in 11 points in the first quarter for the Bears. He finished with five 3-pointers and 19  points. He hit three of his 3-point buckets in the opening quarter. His brother, Mike Mikulka, led East Brunswick with a total of 20 points.

Jack Nelson's 3-pointer gave the Bears an 8-4 lead and sparked an 18-6 run. Matt Mikulka fed Mike Mikulka for a layup that made it 10-4. After a Monroe basket, point guard Cam Vick drove the baseline for a layup and Matt Mikulka sank a '3' for a 15-6 lead.

After Monroe cut it to 15-10, consecutive 3-pointers by Matt Mikulka and Vick and a jumper in the lane by Mason Klausner after taking a pass from Vick boosted East Brunswick's lead to 13 points, 23-10.

Monroe briefly got as close as six points, 27-21, in the second quarter, but Vick had a basket and an assist as the Bears closed out the half with an 8-2 spurt.

Vick contributed 12 total points for East Brunswick, which finished with 12 3-point baskets to just one long-range bucket by the Falcons. Myles Marabuto led Monroe with 10 points.

East Brunswick had victories over J.P. Stevens on Monday and Sayreville on Tuesday preceding the win at Monroe Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxINh_0kLIyxC700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville’s three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.  The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21. Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.  Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Advances in ECT with 46-31 Win Over West Caldwell Tech

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Livingston boys basketball team advanced in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-31 victory over West Caldwell Tech Monday night. The Lancers (9-6) will play at 10th-seeded Payne Tech in Newark in the next round on Thursday. Dylan Perlstein scored 14 points for Livingston, which went on a 14-5 run in the second quarter to open an 11-point lead. Luke Cohen, who finished with 12 points, banked in a 3-pointer to give Livingston a 9-4 lead and ignite the spurt. Two free throws by Nate Nussbaum made it 11-5, a fastbreak layup by Cohen gave Livingston a 13-5 lead and then Nussbaum drained a 3-pointet for a 16-5 Lancer lead. Perlstein, Nussbaum and Cohen had five points apiece in the second quarter. Livingston went into the half with a 21-13 lead. Aziz Sutton-Shorter of West Caldwell Tech (12-6) led all scorers with 19 points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Falls 56-45 to Brick Memorial in Key Class A South Boys Basketball Contest

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Rams lost their hold of Class A South with a tough 56-45 loss to Brick Memorial at home on Tuesday night.  Southern's center Tom Menegus suffered an injury early in teh game and was unable to return in the second half. Menegus is Southern's leading scorer, and he had only three points in the contest due to the injury. Brick Memorial jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.  The teams played even in the second quarter and the Mustangs led 25-15 at the half.  Southern had a rough third quarter and entered the...
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Indoor Track Wins Morris County Relay Championships

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph Varsity Girls Indoor Track won first overall in the Morris County Relay Championships held at Drew University on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “It has been three years since the Randolph girls track and field team has brought home a county championship, and we have our coach, Kevin Higgins, to thank for it,” runner Jadyn Lorent said. “The comradery and trust that has been established between us is unparalleled, and even on and off day, we still support and cheer for one another.” The meet began with seniors Ariyana Jackson, Julia Nitulescu, Kenidi Lewis and sophomore Gabby Ball taking second place...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: Bayonne Outscores Dickinson in Both Girls' and Boys' Competition

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls' and boys' swim teams swept Dickinson on Monday, with the girls winning, 108-49, and the boys prevailing, 113-54. For the girls: 200 MR: Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, 2:20.94 200 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko. 2:25.89 200 IM: Marissa Losonczy, 2:44.85     100 Fly: Anisa Matos, 1:26.84     100 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko, 1:05.34 500 Free: Natalie Ramos, 7:10.56     200 FR: Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, 2:09.36 100 Back: Marissa Losonczy, 1:29.47         400 FR: Arianna Torres, Giselle Rosales, Anisa Matos, Natalie Ramos, 5:06.45     For the boys: 200 MR: Christopher Cena, Luis Collazo, Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, 2:12.91 200 Free: Michal Drozd, 2:13.37 50 Free: Michal Drozd, 26.58     100 Free: Christopher Cena, 1:03.67     500 Free: Youssef Hassan, 7:09.31 200 FR: Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, Robert Ochoa, Christopher Cena, 1:50.97    
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Madison Dominates Again to Stay Hot

MADISON, NJ – The Madison Dodgers routed the Boonton Bombers 88-51 winning for the 9th time in 10 games.  Madison came out firing right away getting out to a 10-4 lead before Boonton called a timeout just a shy of the halfway mark of the first quarter. That intermission did little to stop the early hot hand of the Dodgers as they would go on an 8-0 run in the two minutes immediately following to open up an 18-4 lead. Madison would end the quarter on a 11-4 run and led 21-8 after one.  In the second quarter Madison continued to catch...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Swimming: Summit Reaches Podium at UCTs with Runner-Up Finish

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The Westfield boys swim team repeated as Union County champions with an impressive performance, outdistancing second place Summit by more than 130 points. Colin Kavanagh led off the winning medley relay for Westfield and finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Owen Waibel was also on the medley relay, won individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, earning him four victories on the day. "Winning this championship as a senior feels great," Kavanagh told TAPinto. "It's my last year. For all of the seniors, it's exciting for us to...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leading the Way: Bloomfield's KIra Pipkins Setting Milestones, But Always Looking Ahead

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For the past four years, Kira Pipkins has accomplished some marvelous feats for the Bloomfield High wrestling program. In 2020, as a freshman, Kira won her school's first NJSIAA championship in the sport, in 33 years. A year later, she became the school's first two-time champion and a year after that, the first three-time state champion. This past Sunday, Jan. 22, Pipkins won her 100th career high school match, in the 126-pound category, at the BCWCA Tournament. No other female wrestler in New Jersey has reached the century mark for victories. She was also named the tourney's Outstanding Wrestler.  And, on March 4,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford’s offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Swimming: Decisively Defeats River Dell

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons extended their winning streak in the pool with victories against River Dell for both the boys and girls Monday afternoon at the Ridgewood YMCA. The boys won 117-53 and the girls 106-64, with both teams running the table across all events - sprint, endurance and relays included. Standouts include the boys 200-meter relay in which the quartet of Sam Skibo, Aaron Nam, Nathan Colisimo and Soyo Funada finished first with a time of 1:49.50. Elsewhere, in the 200 individual medley as well as 200-meter freestyle event Ridgewood swimmers captured the top three spots with Funada coming...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Resident Named to Siena College Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester

LOUDONVILLE, NY — Comfort Babayemi of Plainfield has been named to the Siena College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. A student's grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89 to be named to the Dean's List. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 40 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy