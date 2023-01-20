Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Wins Third Straight, 71-46

MONROE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team lost 10 of its first 12 games, but the Bears clearly have not given up on their season.

East Brunswick won its third game in four days on Thursday, defeating Monroe, 71-46.

The Falcons (1-12) have won only one game this season, but that came against East Brunswick, which came out and played with a purpose right from the start in Thursday's rematch.

East Brunswick (5-10) knocked down 8 of 13 shots in the opening quarter to take an 11-point lead after eight minutes.

Matt Mikulka pumped in 11 points in the first quarter for the Bears. He finished with five 3-pointers and 19 points. He hit three of his 3-point buckets in the opening quarter. His brother, Mike Mikulka, led East Brunswick with a total of 20 points.

Jack Nelson's 3-pointer gave the Bears an 8-4 lead and sparked an 18-6 run. Matt Mikulka fed Mike Mikulka for a layup that made it 10-4. After a Monroe basket, point guard Cam Vick drove the baseline for a layup and Matt Mikulka sank a '3' for a 15-6 lead.

After Monroe cut it to 15-10, consecutive 3-pointers by Matt Mikulka and Vick and a jumper in the lane by Mason Klausner after taking a pass from Vick boosted East Brunswick's lead to 13 points, 23-10.

Monroe briefly got as close as six points, 27-21, in the second quarter, but Vick had a basket and an assist as the Bears closed out the half with an 8-2 spurt.

Vick contributed 12 total points for East Brunswick, which finished with 12 3-point baskets to just one long-range bucket by the Falcons. Myles Marabuto led Monroe with 10 points.

East Brunswick had victories over J.P. Stevens on Monday and Sayreville on Tuesday preceding the win at Monroe Thursday night.



