A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO