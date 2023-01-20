Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Redford gas station clerk charged with murder after shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A Redford gas station clerk is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting inside the business on Telegraph on Friday. Russell Tyshaun Briggs Jr., 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Police said last week that they were called...
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
2 in custody after multiple shots fired at St. Joseph home
The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the incident occurred near Church and Jones streets before noon.
"Armed, dangerous" suspect wanted for fatal shooting of woman in her car in Pittsfield Township
The suspect in a murder in Washtenaw County is on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous.” Michael Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of a woman in Pittsfield Township.
Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers
A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
fox2detroit.com
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
WWMT
Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in vehicle
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plymouth woman was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning, according to police. On January 19, just after 9:00 a.m., Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a shooting at the 3700 Block of Plaza Dr and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Clinton Township community shaken after 5-year-old dies after wandering from home
The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Police: Customer shot and killed during altercation at gas station in Redford
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports a customer and a clerk got into an argument that eventually escalated to a shooting. Police said the clerk shot the customer.
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit
A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Comments / 0