Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Everybody’s doin’ it in the trailer for the Harley Quinn ‘Valentine’s Day Special’
Just in case you haven’t made it down the seasonal candy aisle at your local grocery, everyone’s least/most favorite holiday is upon us and Harley Quinn and her girlfriend Poison Ivy will be whooping it up in what looks to be (if the trailer can be trusted), the horniest holiday special in HBO Max’s history. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special is set to premiere next month and it looks like everyone in Gotham is gonna get a little this year.
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
Rita Ora breaks silence on viral paparazzi photos that led to ‘throuple’ rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is finally clearing up the speculation that she was once in a “throuple” situation with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Rumors first began swirling in May 2021 after paparazzi photos caught Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom she married in August 2022, seemingly canoodling with Thompson on a balcony in Sydney on a Sunday morning following an all-night party at Waititi’s home. The trio seemed pretty chummy and intertwined at the time — leading people to speculate that the couple had opened their relationship up to Thompson, who had previously admitted that she is attracted to both men and women.
This ‘Before-bed’ Bagel Recipe Is Going Viral on TikTok & It Only Requires 4 Ingredients
You’ve heard of overnight oats, but have you also heard of overnight bagels? TikTok user Kate (@KateDavidsun) preps her breakfast bagels the night before — and no, she doesn’t just defrost frozen bagels she bought ahead of time at the store. She actually makes a single bagel from scratch using just four ingredients.
Brenden Urie, sole remaining member of Panic! at the Disco, announces band ‘will be no more’
(WGHP) — Pop-punk band Panic! at the Disco is tossing in the towel. On Tuesday, founding frontman Brenden Urie announced that the group that he’s helmed since 2004 is officially disbanding. He was the sole remaining member of the band. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put […]
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
Some fans think ‘Star Wars’ reuniting its favorite father/son duo makes ‘The Mandalorian’ less exciting
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian season two finale. If we get too bold with our hot takes, the house of mouse will probably put a bounty out on our heads — so let’s be direct. Here goes nothing (deep breah): Grogu and Mando should never have been reunited as soon as they were. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.
TikTok’s Viral Secret For Heatless Curls Is 15% Off Right
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen dozens of hair curling methods using every tool under the sun, from straighteners to curling wands to the more sophisticated Dyson Airwrap — but what if you want to achieve those flawless Hollywood curls without damaging your hair with heat? Well, TikTok has a styling hack for that too, and it costs less than $15.
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
‘The White Lotus’ stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò stun in Skims Valentine’s collection shoot
Breakout stars of the hit show The White Lotus have found themselves at the front of a campaign for Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line Skims. Kardashian, like many of us, is absolutely in love with the show and she hopes that we too will fall in love with her new Valentine’s Day campaign starring Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò.
It’s been a minute, but ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is back to being trashed for ruining a perfectly good new character
Just when you thought it was safe to go back onto the internet as the build towards the release of next month’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania continues to gather steam, last summer’s incredibly and consistently divisive Thor: Love and Thunder has come roaring back into the spotlight.
Where is the ‘Grown Ups’ cast now?
In a career full of wins for Adam Sandler, Grown Ups stands out as one of his best. Along with. and Billy Madison, it definitely has a place among his best films. The 2013 sequel, Grown Ups 2, not so much. The movie premiered in 2010, and, despite punishing reviews,...
In a plot twist, PETA actually loves Kylie Jenner’s lion head gown
Kylie Jenner made waves yesterday when she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show sporting a rather unique accessory – a whole lion head. The black velvet gown sported a large lifelike lion’s head at the top, and, unsurprisingly, the gown has polarized critics. In a shocking plot twist, one group that you may not have expected to be on board with the design is all for it: PETA.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
Brie Larson channels ‘The Nutcracker’ by twerking in a tutu, Tchaikovsky presumably rolls in his grave
When Tchaikovsky first composed The Nutcracker in 1892, we’ve got the feeling he wouldn’t have imagined a world where Academy Award-winning actress and Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Brie Larson would be putting forth a homemade audition tape that involves her shaking her ass in a tutu. And yet, here we are.
One of Netflix’s longest-running originals returns with a bang to take down the Top 10 in 58 countries
Netflix has deservedly been placed under the spotlight for continuing to cancel a massive number of hit shows that have proven themselves to be immensely popular through viewing figures, but it’s not a fate that befalls every single one of the platform’s in-house originals. Then again, Fauda isn’t a fantasy series, so that’s maybe why it survived the cull for so long.
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
Netflix won’t spend the money to save your favorite shows, but it will pay $20 million for the rights to a drama
At this point, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact there’s no point in becoming too emotionally invested in any Netflix series, when the evidence is there for all to see that there’s an alarmingly high possibility it’ll bite the dust sooner rather than later. Since...
