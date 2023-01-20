ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Everybody’s doin’ it in the trailer for the Harley Quinn ‘Valentine’s Day Special’

Just in case you haven’t made it down the seasonal candy aisle at your local grocery, everyone’s least/most favorite holiday is upon us and Harley Quinn and her girlfriend Poison Ivy will be whooping it up in what looks to be (if the trailer can be trusted), the horniest holiday special in HBO Max’s history. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special is set to premiere next month and it looks like everyone in Gotham is gonna get a little this year.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rita Ora breaks silence on viral paparazzi photos that led to ‘throuple’ rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora is finally clearing up the speculation that she was once in a “throuple” situation with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Rumors first began swirling in May 2021 after paparazzi photos caught Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom she married in August 2022, seemingly canoodling with Thompson on a balcony in Sydney on a Sunday morning following an all-night party at Waititi’s home. The trio seemed pretty chummy and intertwined at the time — leading people to speculate that the couple had opened their relationship up to Thompson, who had previously admitted that she is attracted to both men and women.
wegotthiscovered.com

A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong

From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com

Some fans think ‘Star Wars’ reuniting its favorite father/son duo makes ‘The Mandalorian’ less exciting

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian season two finale. If we get too bold with our hot takes, the house of mouse will probably put a bounty out on our heads — so let’s be direct. Here goes nothing (deep breah): Grogu and Mando should never have been reunited as soon as they were. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.
HollywoodLife

TikTok’s Viral Secret For Heatless Curls Is 15% Off Right

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen dozens of hair curling methods using every tool under the sun, from straighteners to curling wands to the more sophisticated Dyson Airwrap — but what if you want to achieve those flawless Hollywood curls without damaging your hair with heat? Well, TikTok has a styling hack for that too, and it costs less than $15.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two

The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where is the ‘Grown Ups’ cast now?

In a career full of wins for Adam Sandler, Grown Ups stands out as one of his best. Along with. and Billy Madison, it definitely has a place among his best films. The 2013 sequel, Grown Ups 2, not so much. The movie premiered in 2010, and, despite punishing reviews,...
wegotthiscovered.com

In a plot twist, PETA actually loves Kylie Jenner’s lion head gown

Kylie Jenner made waves yesterday when she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show sporting a rather unique accessory – a whole lion head. The black velvet gown sported a large lifelike lion’s head at the top, and, unsurprisingly, the gown has polarized critics. In a shocking plot twist, one group that you may not have expected to be on board with the design is all for it: PETA.
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Netflix’s longest-running originals returns with a bang to take down the Top 10 in 58 countries

Netflix has deservedly been placed under the spotlight for continuing to cancel a massive number of hit shows that have proven themselves to be immensely popular through viewing figures, but it’s not a fate that befalls every single one of the platform’s in-house originals. Then again, Fauda isn’t a fantasy series, so that’s maybe why it survived the cull for so long.

