Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes
The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings as well, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Play Tonight
Nearly a week after filing to Mormon Trail, the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad turned the tables on their fellow Saints 44-39 on Monday night in a quarterfinal of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls did not give up and hit free throws down the stretch. Addi Wadle scored 18 points and was 7/8 from the line. The Saints will advance to the semi-finals where they will see their arch rival Twin Cedars on Thursday in Murray. Meanwhile the Melcher-Dallas boys will play Murray at Moravia for the third time this season in a quarterfinal.
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight
After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
Dutch Take Down Beavers at Conference Dual Meet
After winning its opener at the American Rivers Conference duals Saturday 44-3 against Buena Vista University, the Central College wrestling team dropped a pair of matches against ranked opponents. Central (5-4, 3-3 conference) was edged 25-23 by No. 23 University of Dubuque (4-5, 2-1 conference) and swept 44-0 by #3...
Knoxville 4th, Pleasantville 5th, SEW/MD 15th At I-35 Wrestling Meet
Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.
Pella Christian Basketball Hosts Des Moines Christian Monday Night
The Pella Christian basketball teams welcome long-time rival Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader. After falling to 2-13 overall on the season with a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa Friday night, the Eagles girls basketball squad faces a difficult challenge Monday in a ranked Lions team. The Class 3A #6 ranked Des Moines Christian girls bounced back from a 24-point loss to Pella last Tuesday with a 25-point win over Pleasantville Friday night to improve to 12-3 on the winter.
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Roll Into Quarterfinals Of BGC Tournament
The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball Squad took care of business against Moulton-Udell in the 1st round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament with a 50-21 win over the Eagles. The Saints will advance to play Mormon Trail on Monday at Twin Cedars in the quarterfinals. Melcher-Dallas lost to Mormon Trail 59–53 on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6:00.
Central Women’s Basketball Pulls Off Road Upset, Men’s Basketball Falls to Dubuque
The Central College women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing skid with a 69-63 upset road win over the University of Dubuque Saturday, while the men’s team had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-61 loss to the Spartans. Both of the Central basketball games Saturday were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS.
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
Panthers Flex Their Muscles Against Cancer And Chariton
On an emotional night where survivors were honored and the fight against Cancer was the theme, the Knoxville Basketball Squads won two games. The girls took care of Chariton 48-37 and the boys rolled the Chargers 82–57 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls held control for most of the game building a lead as high as 21 with styfulling defense that held the Chargers to 22 points through three quarters. While Chariton made a run to get the lead down to eight at one point, the Panthers were never threatened, posting the 11 point win. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Chariton and make the Chargers run to Knoxville’s speed.
