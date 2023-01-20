ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Is it time to panic over signs of spring growth in winter? Here’s what the pros say

By Dennis Patton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XDsK_0kLIxM0n00

We normally don’t think about spring flowering bulbs in January. They are out of sight and out of mind. This January’s milder temperatures have spring bulbs like tulips and daffodils beginning to peek out and make their annual appearance. The emerging foliage can cause us concern.

Growth of spring bulbs starts in the cool of the previous fall. Fall conditions after summer dormancy start the growth cycle. Root development is taking place underground. These roots are vital for supporting the plant once growth begins in spring. Strong roots allow the bulbs to pick up water and nutrients and regenerate growth for the next season’s bloom.

Spring bulbs require a short chilling period of cooler soil conditions to properly complete their life cycle. Once this cooling requirement is met, they are ready to burst forth, grow and flower. We have reached that point in our winter season. Thus, growth is appearing with the milder weather.

The concern is what happens if we have harsh cold weather? Will the flowers be harmed? The good news is this early in the season only the bulbs’ foliage is appearing. Harsh cold weather patterns could nip or burn the new growth. The worst that could happen is later in the spring the foliage tips of the tulips and daffodils could be browned.

The flower bud is still tucked deep into the bulb underground, safe from the winter weather. Cold damage to the flower is most likely to happen when we have a late spring freeze once the flower bud has emerged. The closer the bloom is to opening, the more likely damage will be done. Freezing conditions at this point usually affect the stem strength or results in an off color to the bloom.

There is no need to panic with winter growth. The concern for the health of the spring flowers should start once the buds are fully visible. The growth will slow if the winter conditions return to more normal.

There is no need to cover or protect the foliage. Some recommend spreading a light layer of leaves or mulch over the developing foliage. This will provide a little winter protection. Do not add soil over the foliage as the result is a deeper planting depth.

One task that can be done in the coming weeks to help spring flowering bulbs is fertilization. Research indicates bulbs are best fertilized as they emerge. Once the bulb starts to flower it has completed its growth cycle and does not take up nutrients. It converts the stored energy in the bulb into next season’s flowers. Basically, fertilization after the flower opens does little good.

Bulbs are not heavy feeders. Each clump of five to 10 bulbs only needs about a teaspoon of a balanced fertilizer such as 10-10-10 or a handful of an organic fertilizer. Sprinkle around the clump, water in and you are set for another year.

Once flowering is complete never remove the foliage until it starts to yellow and die back. Once the foliage dies down, the flower bud for the following year is already set. It needs time to mature during its long resting stage. The good news is the emerging growth offers hope and heralds the arrival of spring just around the corner.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org .

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat

There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
housebeautiful.com

5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter

Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
810
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy