Read full article on original website
Related
Ballard's Paityn Noe wins Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year in girls cross country
Ballard senior Paityn Noe picked up a huge honor Monday when she was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Iowa Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academicachievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Noe as Iowa’s...
Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Jan. 23-28
Here are the area’s top high school performers from Jan. 23-28. Top performers are based off the results sent in by coaches. Boys basketball DJ Benbow, Living Water Christian: The junior had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 70-32 victory over Greenville Christian. ...
Comments / 0