KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Alleged confession from Andre McDonald to in-laws highlights Day 1 of his murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The first witness to testify in the murder trial of an Air Force major wasn’t even scheduled to make an appearance on the witness stand. But that all changed after an alleged phone call the murder defendant made to his sister-in-law Friday. Cindy Johnson testified...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect accused of killing 27-year-old woman while riding in vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman back in December. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. Police say...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
seguintoday.com
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
KTSA
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20’s. It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Officers say they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot after an argument with his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police...
KSAT 12
Man shot in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
KSAT 12
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
