Southwest to add another nonstop flight from KCI in time for new terminal, spring break

Southwest will now offer its first non-stop route between Kansas City and Long Beach, California starting March 9. The new nonstop service will be one of 26 nonstop routes offered by Southwest at Kansas City International Airport in March 2023, just in time for the opening of the airport’s new terminal.

Direct flights to Long Beach are scheduled to run daily, leaving Kansas City at 11:05 a.m. and arriving in Long Beach at 12:40 p.m. Flights leaving Long Beach will depart daily at 1:20 pm and arrive in Kansas City by 6:20 p.m.

“Long Beach is a waterfront playground located right in the heart of Southern California,” Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson Joe McBride said in a statement.

“Travelers can enjoy the Queen Mary, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific, whale watch on the water and shop and eat in one of the city’s many unique districts.”

Southwest will now have a total of 62 daily departures out of KCI.

The exact opening date of the new KCI terminal has yet to be announced but it’s slated for the end of February or early March.

“We certainly don’t want to get ahead of ourselves as there’s still a lot of work to be accomplished and we want everyone involved to be laser-focused on the goals that are set in front of us,” deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department Justin Meyer told The Star.

Ahead of the opening date, the airport is hosting two hiring fairs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 and 13 at the Kansas City Aviation Department at 601 Brasilia Ave. at KCI.

To learn more visit here.