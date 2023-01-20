ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Hungry for fast food in NYC? You're not alone. | Pamela's Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
The Staten Island Advance

Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close

Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
The Staten Island Advance

Pride Center to Staten Island St. Patrick's Parade Committee: 'We want to march!'

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the same routine for Carol Bullock, executive director of The Pride Center of Staten Island, every year. Since the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will accept applications for marchers on a few dates in February, Bullock -- along with members of the Staten Island Pride Center -- will show up on one of the application days with paperwork in hand to apply to march.
rew-online.com

Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million

Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy's Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation

Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

