Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
Hungry for fast food in NYC? You’re not alone. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close
Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Staten Island barbershop gives free haircuts to students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of giving back to the community when local barbershop Untouchable Cutz gave free haircuts to students at an intermediate school on Staten Island.
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Rokstar Chicken To Bring Korean Fried Chicken To Harlem
Flushing's favorite Korean fried chicken is finally coming to Manhattan.
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
Pride Center to Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee: ‘We want to march!’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the same routine for Carol Bullock, executive director of The Pride Center of Staten Island, every year. Since the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will accept applications for marchers on a few dates in February, Bullock -- along with members of the Staten Island Pride Center -- will show up on one of the application days with paperwork in hand to apply to march.
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
Winter weather: These are the 10 snowiest winter months in New York City history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has not seen more than a sprinkle of snow to start the winter. The prolonged drought is setting all-time records and bordering on the longest wait for snow at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station. With totals not even...
NYC Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe in Queens after pursuit of burglar: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old New York City Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pipe on Saturday after a foot pursuit through a Sanitation facility in Queens, according to the New York Post. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in Woodside. Per the report,...
rew-online.com
Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Award winning, spacious modern Colonial, Todt Hill, $2.5 M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this award-winning, modern Colonial, nestled on a dead-end street atop Todt Hill, was constructed in 2016. The custom-built, brick and stone residence at 62 Copperleaf Terrace is currently listed for $2,499,000. Of the spacious 10,000 square feet, 6,641 square feet are dedicated...
NYPD sketch shows how Staten Island boy Patrick Alford would look today, 13 years after he vanished
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released an age-progression image of how Staten Islander Patrick Alford might look today to mark 13 years since the date of his mysterious disappearance as a young boy in Brooklyn. A sketch showing a likeness of Patrick at his current age of 20...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation
Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
NY1
Dispensary owner set to make history as New York’s first 'justice-involved' owner
On early Friday night, a patch of Bleecker Street in front of a long-vacant storefront was mostly quiet. But come Tuesday, the sidewalk will be filled with throngs of customers when Roland Conner opens the city’s second licensed cannabis dispensary. “When I get up every day, I’m asking myself,...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
