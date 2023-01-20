Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
kniakrls.com
Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes
The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings as well, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Take Down Beavers at Conference Dual Meet
After winning its opener at the American Rivers Conference duals Saturday 44-3 against Buena Vista University, the Central College wrestling team dropped a pair of matches against ranked opponents. Central (5-4, 3-3 conference) was edged 25-23 by No. 23 University of Dubuque (4-5, 2-1 conference) and swept 44-0 by #3...
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
kniakrls.com
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
kniakrls.com
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Basketball Pulls Off Road Upset, Men’s Basketball Falls to Dubuque
The Central College women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing skid with a 69-63 upset road win over the University of Dubuque Saturday, while the men’s team had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-61 loss to the Spartans. Both of the Central basketball games Saturday were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Win over Moulton-Udell
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad defeated Lamoni for the second time this season as the Sabers knocked off the Demons 40-37 in the quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. That means the Sabers will take on arch rival Melcher-Dallas in a semi-final on Thursday. The other semi pits Ankeny Christian against Diagonal. Both games will be played at Murray. The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad roared back from 11 points down to post a 50-44 win over Moulton-Udell in the consolation round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers trailed 41-30 and ended the game on a 20-3 run. Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15.
kniakrls.com
Three from Knoxville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
kniakrls.com
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Play Tonight
Nearly a week after filing to Mormon Trail, the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad turned the tables on their fellow Saints 44-39 on Monday night in a quarterfinal of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls did not give up and hit free throws down the stretch. Addi Wadle scored 18 points and was 7/8 from the line. The Saints will advance to the semi-finals where they will see their arch rival Twin Cedars on Thursday in Murray. Meanwhile the Melcher-Dallas boys will play Murray at Moravia for the third time this season in a quarterfinal.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Head of Schools Discusses ESAs
One of the main criticisms levied at Educational Savings Accounts is that as the bill is written, there is no preventing private schools from raising tuition — which would allow them to accept public dollars but potentially squeeze out those Governor Kim Reynolds and supporters claim it is intended to help.
kniakrls.com
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville 4th, Pleasantville 5th, SEW/MD 15th At I-35 Wrestling Meet
Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Boys Bounced In The First Round Of BGC Play, Girls Host Lamoni
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad was ousted from the Bluegrass Conference Tournament in first round action on Saturday by Lamoni 53-47. The Sabers endured runs of 9-1, and a 7-0 run to take control. Twin Cedars responded in the 2nd half but could not make it all the way back. Kasey Clark scored 15 points to lead the Sabers. Twin Cedars will play Moulton-Udell at Seymour in a consolation game on Monday. Meanwhile the girls will host Lamoni on Monday in a quarterfinal game. The Sabers beat the Demons back on December 20th that stopped a ten year, 11 game losing streak.
Comments / 0