The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings as well, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO