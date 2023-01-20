Read full article on original website
Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes
The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings as well, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight
After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Oskaloosa
The Pella Christian Bowling teams traveled to Oskaloosa Saturday afternoon and despite a solid effort, were swept in the meet. The Eagles boys team fell to the Indians 2925-2176, while the P.C. girls dropped their match 2081-1946. The Pella Christian boys were led in the meet Saturday by Evan DeJong...
Pella Christian Basketball Hosts Des Moines Christian Monday Night
The Pella Christian basketball teams welcome long-time rival Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader. After falling to 2-13 overall on the season with a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa Friday night, the Eagles girls basketball squad faces a difficult challenge Monday in a ranked Lions team. The Class 3A #6 ranked Des Moines Christian girls bounced back from a 24-point loss to Pella last Tuesday with a 25-point win over Pleasantville Friday night to improve to 12-3 on the winter.
Twin Cedars Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Win over Moulton-Udell
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad defeated Lamoni for the second time this season as the Sabers knocked off the Demons 40-37 in the quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. That means the Sabers will take on arch rival Melcher-Dallas in a semi-final on Thursday. The other semi pits Ankeny Christian against Diagonal. Both games will be played at Murray. The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad roared back from 11 points down to post a 50-44 win over Moulton-Udell in the consolation round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers trailed 41-30 and ended the game on a 20-3 run. Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15.
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
Central Women’s Basketball Pulls Off Road Upset, Men’s Basketball Falls to Dubuque
The Central College women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing skid with a 69-63 upset road win over the University of Dubuque Saturday, while the men’s team had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-61 loss to the Spartans. Both of the Central basketball games Saturday were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS.
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG
It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
Pella Robotics Team Makes School History
For the first time in school history, the Pella High School robotics team earned the right to move on to sectionals. The Bionic Dutch continued to move their way up the standings in the tough Des Moines area league. Because of their success in the end-of-season tournament, the Dutch were selected to compete in the elite semifinals match, and along with their alliance teams, moved into the finals following two wins.The Dutch finished second in the Championship tournament and were awarded the Finalist Alliance trophy. The team’s performance earned them the right to compete in the Sectional tournament that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11th.
Dorothy Samuelson
A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
IN DEPTH: Captain Thad White, Indianola FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the first part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Captain Thad White with the Indianola Fire Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Janie Lea Garrett
Services for Janie Lea Garrett will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, January 25th, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at Chariton Cemetery.
