ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes

The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings as well, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight

After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill

The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today

The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Oskaloosa

The Pella Christian Bowling teams traveled to Oskaloosa Saturday afternoon and despite a solid effort, were swept in the meet. The Eagles boys team fell to the Indians 2925-2176, while the P.C. girls dropped their match 2081-1946. The Pella Christian boys were led in the meet Saturday by Evan DeJong...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Basketball Hosts Des Moines Christian Monday Night

The Pella Christian basketball teams welcome long-time rival Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader. After falling to 2-13 overall on the season with a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa Friday night, the Eagles girls basketball squad faces a difficult challenge Monday in a ranked Lions team. The Class 3A #6 ranked Des Moines Christian girls bounced back from a 24-point loss to Pella last Tuesday with a 25-point win over Pleasantville Friday night to improve to 12-3 on the winter.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Win over Moulton-Udell

The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad defeated Lamoni for the second time this season as the Sabers knocked off the Demons 40-37 in the quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. That means the Sabers will take on arch rival Melcher-Dallas in a semi-final on Thursday. The other semi pits Ankeny Christian against Diagonal. Both games will be played at Murray. The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad roared back from 11 points down to post a 50-44 win over Moulton-Udell in the consolation round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers trailed 41-30 and ended the game on a 20-3 run. Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15.
UDELL, IA
kniakrls.com

Storm Basketball Splits at Coe

The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite

Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday

Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual

The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements

The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023

After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG

It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Robotics Team Makes School History

For the first time in school history, the Pella High School robotics team earned the right to move on to sectionals. The Bionic Dutch continued to move their way up the standings in the tough Des Moines area league. Because of their success in the end-of-season tournament, the Dutch were selected to compete in the elite semifinals match, and along with their alliance teams, moved into the finals following two wins.The Dutch finished second in the Championship tournament and were awarded the Finalist Alliance trophy. The team’s performance earned them the right to compete in the Sectional tournament that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dorothy Samuelson

A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Captain Thad White, Indianola FD

Why do our first responders do what they do? In the first part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Captain Thad White with the Indianola Fire Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Janie Lea Garrett

Services for Janie Lea Garrett will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, January 25th, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at Chariton Cemetery.
CHARITON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy