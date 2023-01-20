Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight
After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville 4th, Pleasantville 5th, SEW/MD 15th At I-35 Wrestling Meet
Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
kniakrls.com
Three from Knoxville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Judy Wilson
Services for Judy Wilson, 81, of Centerville will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Interment will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Judy’s family.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
kniakrls.com
Dutch Take Down Beavers at Conference Dual Meet
After winning its opener at the American Rivers Conference duals Saturday 44-3 against Buena Vista University, the Central College wrestling team dropped a pair of matches against ranked opponents. Central (5-4, 3-3 conference) was edged 25-23 by No. 23 University of Dubuque (4-5, 2-1 conference) and swept 44-0 by #3...
kniakrls.com
Panthers Flex Their Muscles Against Cancer And Chariton
On an emotional night where survivors were honored and the fight against Cancer was the theme, the Knoxville Basketball Squads won two games. The girls took care of Chariton 48-37 and the boys rolled the Chargers 82–57 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls held control for most of the game building a lead as high as 21 with styfulling defense that held the Chargers to 22 points through three quarters. While Chariton made a run to get the lead down to eight at one point, the Panthers were never threatened, posting the 11 point win. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Chariton and make the Chargers run to Knoxville’s speed.
kniakrls.com
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Oskaloosa
The Pella Christian Bowling teams traveled to Oskaloosa Saturday afternoon and despite a solid effort, were swept in the meet. The Eagles boys team fell to the Indians 2925-2176, while the P.C. girls dropped their match 2081-1946. The Pella Christian boys were led in the meet Saturday by Evan DeJong...
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
kniakrls.com
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
kniakrls.com
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends today from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Burgey’s name to the Iowa State Fair Campgrounds or Mt. Zion Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
kniakrls.com
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
Comments / 0