Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Play Tonight
Nearly a week after filing to Mormon Trail, the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad turned the tables on their fellow Saints 44-39 on Monday night in a quarterfinal of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls did not give up and hit free throws down the stretch. Addi Wadle scored 18 points and was 7/8 from the line. The Saints will advance to the semi-finals where they will see their arch rival Twin Cedars on Thursday in Murray. Meanwhile the Melcher-Dallas boys will play Murray at Moravia for the third time this season in a quarterfinal.
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight
After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Roll Into Quarterfinals Of BGC Tournament
The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball Squad took care of business against Moulton-Udell in the 1st round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament with a 50-21 win over the Eagles. The Saints will advance to play Mormon Trail on Monday at Twin Cedars in the quarterfinals. Melcher-Dallas lost to Mormon Trail 59–53 on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6:00.
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
Knoxville 4th, Pleasantville 5th, SEW/MD 15th At I-35 Wrestling Meet
Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
Panthers Flex Their Muscles Against Cancer And Chariton
On an emotional night where survivors were honored and the fight against Cancer was the theme, the Knoxville Basketball Squads won two games. The girls took care of Chariton 48-37 and the boys rolled the Chargers 82–57 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls held control for most of the game building a lead as high as 21 with styfulling defense that held the Chargers to 22 points through three quarters. While Chariton made a run to get the lead down to eight at one point, the Panthers were never threatened, posting the 11 point win. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Chariton and make the Chargers run to Knoxville’s speed.
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
Three from Knoxville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, January 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends today from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Burgey’s name to the Iowa State Fair Campgrounds or Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Next Week
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series one week from today, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
IN DEPTH: Captain Thad White, Indianola FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the first part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Captain Thad White with the Indianola Fire Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Little Panther Pre-School Open House Set for Feb. 6
According to Knoxville Principal Amy Taylor younger students don’t have any preconceived notions and they don’t have their minds already made up. Taylor said that is part of the reason young children are good to work with. Taylor tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’re helping them construct their own language, or their own learning.”
Knoxville Cancer Relay Announces Donation at Panthers vs. Cancer
The annual Panthers vs. Cancer event is already off to a strong start. While more numbers will come in soon from Saturday’s events, the Knoxville Cancer Relay donated $23,400 from their fall efforts. The announcement was made during the annual broadcast of Panthers vs. Chariton basketball on 95.3 KNIA. Panthers vs. Cancer included alumni games, activities throughout the day, a silent auction, and more, with all proceeds going toward the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation and their cancer treatment programs and new infusion center. In the nine years of Panthers vs. Cancer — previously Coaches vs. Cancer, approximately $188,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.
