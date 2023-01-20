Read full article on original website
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
Apple shares short-film to highlight iPhone’s privacy features with Ted Lasso’s star
On Data Privacy Day, Apple highlights how the iPhone can protect your data with Today at Apple’s sessions and a short film starring Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed in A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data. In this five minutes short-film, an Apple employee follows...
Solana shakes off its death rattle with a 140% jump in value since the start of the year
The cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain has also outpaced competitors in the number of developers contributing to it.
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
