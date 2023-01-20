Read full article on original website
Vacant buildings? Disgraceful
It’s disgraceful that so many viable businesses were closed and run out of town only to leave these buildings vacant and decrepit. For what? Greed. It’s a terrible scar on Aspen. Greedy landlords are ruining the town from what it should be: local businesses with local interests. Michelle...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 23
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This modern ranch house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and 4,250 square feet of living space on 2.6 acres. $8,600,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This...
Aspen council disturbed by unfinished business
The Aspen City Council unanimously directed its community development department to dig into ways to regulate unfinished construction projects in the downtown core — but the work most likely won’t start until the third quarter of 2023 and will spill into 2024. Community development leaders asked the council...
Clock is ticking
The “Deeper look…” (Aspen Times, Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to The Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take-it-or-leave-it approach. Second, the AT poll substantiates what the city knows by now: There is no public support for its proposal. No polling is needed to know the voters’ choice if the city dares to put its Preferred Alternative to the test.
Local news in brief, Jan. 24
The city of Aspen announced Monday that Field Operations Manager for the Utilities Department Justin Forman will become the new utilities director. The announcement came after the city named Tyler Christoff, former utilities director, the new deputy director of the public works department on Dec. 16. Christoff began his new position at the beginning of this month, but he said in a press release that he will help Forman and the department through the transition.
CMC deserves our support
Thank you, Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, for your guest commentary about CMC’s mission in the Aspen Daily News on Jan. 17. Just last Saturday, I rode up the chairlift at Buttermilk with a part-time ski patroller who is also studying for a nursing degree at the Spring Valley Campus and working part-time at Aspen Valley Hospital. Her goal is to complete the nursing degree and get a full-time position in Aspen Valley Hospital’s emergency department.
See you at camp
On Jan. 16, what was once normally a quiet corner of Old Snowmass was suddenly all hustle and bustle. We said farewell to the participants of our annual women’s snowshoe retreat while welcoming an incoming group of volunteers from the Design Workshop. The women from the retreat were wrapping...
Legal response too extreme
I have know Dr. Dave Jensen for well over 35 years. He is without question one of the best chiropractors I have ever used. He always fit me in, even when he was busy, and he cut me a break when I was tight on cash. He is a high-quality...
Basalt looks for ‘plan B’ on space at Stott’s Mill
Basalt’s town government is working on “plan B” for a spot in a new development that was reserved for a child care center. No child care operator has been found for a 4,000-square-foot space at the new Stott’s Mill project, according to a memorandum from staff to the town council. The rent would be limited to 80% of the market rate for day care centers, or about $2,400 per month. The lease would have a five-year minimum.
‘The Grand Bowl’
Our family lives in New Jersey. This past Christmas, my 12-year-old boy visited Aspen for skiing. While he was there, he hiked 90 minutes to the top of the Highland Bowl and skied down with his best friend. He is so proud of himself and wrote a poem about this memorable experience. We would like to submit his poem to the Aspen Daily News and hope it could get published.
Airport assumptions
There has been a lot of discussion around the airport lately, although in reading the papers, you might have missed it. There seems to be a media drought around it locally. The Aspen Airport Board and the Pitkin BOCC seem to be stuck in the same debate they have historically proposed. We will “run out” of available airplanes suitable to fly into Aspen and provide the 17% of commercial flights that serve the bulk of our community.
Aspen City Council has long list of items to tackle
Aspen City Council will have a full plate this week with a work session on Monday and a regular meeting on Tuesday, covering topics ranging from a new grants steering committee to the community development department’s 2023 work plan. The work plan will be the council’s only item of...
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Discussion ready to roll on Crystal River
The effort to explore getting a federal designation of wild and scenic for the Crystal River is about to get turned up a notch. The Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative announced Monday it has selected Wellstone Collaborative Strategies and P2 Solutions to facilitate and lead a community engagement and stakeholder process. American Whitewater, a national nonprofit that advocates for the preservation and protection of whitewater rivers, will support Wellstone in the administration of its outreach efforts.
Is it an entrance or an exit from the game we seek?
Sometimes it seems our favorite sport here is voting. There’s hardly a breath between elections when another rolls along, either a special election or the most important election of your lifetime. And, we are getting used to the idea that the losing side will ask for a do-over. We’re...
Scenes from Aspen Gay Ski Week
Everything in Aspen felt even more sparkly — literally — this week. As hundreds of people came to celebrate Aspen Gay Ski Week, glitter and sequins dotted outfits, parties at nearly every watering hole both on and off the mountain punctuated social calendars and rainbow flags adorned several businesses’ storefronts.
Giving thanks
Once again, the Aspen Thrift Shop ladies have recognized the importance of teaching science starting in kindergarten and continuing onward. I am so grateful for their constant support of my program, Science in Schools, which reaches 2,200 kindergarten through fourth-grade students in our valley. Their yearly grants have been so important in maintaining this program for over 20 years.
Aspen Junior Hockey girls beat, tie Steamboat in home finale
Aspen Junior Hockey’s under-19 girls team bid adieu to the friendly home ice on a high note. On Saturday, the Leafs walked away with a win and a tie, dealing Colorado Hockey Girls League leader Steamboat Springs Stampede its first loss of the season in the exhibition doubleheader. In...
