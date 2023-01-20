The Aspen School District has been back in session for weeks now, and our school buses have been out and about picking up students again. As a reminder, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has its lights activated, we have unfortunately seen close to 20 illegal passes of stopped school buses that are actively unloading/loading students since we returned. Please help us keep our children safe and stop for any buses that have their red lights flashing and stop signs deployed. Students frequently cross in multiple directions when getting off the bus, so all traffic must remain stopped until the lights are deactivated prior to continuing on your drive.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO