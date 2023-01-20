BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s along and north of I-20. Areas farther south are in the lower 30s. You’ll definitely need to grab the heavy coat before you step outside this morning. Frost may form on your windshield this morning, so you may need to heat up your car for several minutes to melt the ice away. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching our next storm develop in parts of Texas this morning. It is producing widespread rain and even snow in parts of northern Texas and into Oklahoma. This system will continue to push to the east and will impact us tonight. We should end up mostly dry during the daylight hours. I would plan for increasing cloud cover during the afternoon hours. We’ll go from a mostly sunny sky to an overcast sky late today. High temperatures will be closer to average with most of us warming up into the mid 50s. The wind this afternoon won’t be too bad. We will likely see southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

