First Alert for increasing clouds Tuesday; Rain and wind likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s along and north of I-20. Areas farther south are in the lower 30s. You’ll definitely need to grab the heavy coat before you step outside this morning. Frost may form on your windshield this morning, so you may need to heat up your car for several minutes to melt the ice away. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching our next storm develop in parts of Texas this morning. It is producing widespread rain and even snow in parts of northern Texas and into Oklahoma. This system will continue to push to the east and will impact us tonight. We should end up mostly dry during the daylight hours. I would plan for increasing cloud cover during the afternoon hours. We’ll go from a mostly sunny sky to an overcast sky late today. High temperatures will be closer to average with most of us warming up into the mid 50s. The wind this afternoon won’t be too bad. We will likely see southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
First Alert: Windy, wet Tuesday night; strong storms in south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January will start off quiet and cooler than normal. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-50s. Tonight we’re down to around freezing under mainly...
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returns Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers tonight with a chilly start to the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! There is still a chance for scattered showers across central Alabama tonight. Most of central Alabama will be dry by 5 am Monday morning. Tonight, will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Roads are still sleek, so be cautious of any ponding. Expect winds to be calm tonight. As you’re preparing for the work week ahead, plan to dress warm Monday morning! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start your work week.
Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek
Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
First Alert: Rain/storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a wet and cloudy Sunday across Central and South Alabama. A shower or two will linger overnight. Clouds will stick around, thinning a bit as we move into the morning hours Wednesday. Overnight lows will hover in the 30s and 40s with a breezy west wind.
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
Candle from popular retailer with 20 Alabama locations recalled
A discount retailer with 20 Alabama locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
