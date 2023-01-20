Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
BBC
Shark attack on dolphin in Sydney closes popular beaches
Several popular beaches in Sydney have been closed after sharks attacked a dolphin in waters near the city. At least two bull sharks were spotted in the Shelly Beach area, in northern Sydney, after the attack and authorities closed all nearby beaches as a precaution. The injured dolphin circled the...
BBC
North Korea issues 'extreme cold' weather alert
North Korean authorities have warned of extreme weather conditions in the country as a cold wave sweeps the Korean peninsula. Temperatures are likely to dip below -30C in the northern regions, which are also the poorest part of the country, the state radio broadcaster said. Coastal areas are also expected...
Comments / 0