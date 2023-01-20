ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Benjamin Yeasting Recognized by Albion College for Environmental Efforts

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Ward Mullens for the information in this story.) Chelsea’s Benjamin Yeasting was recently recognized as a member of Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment. He is majoring in geological sciences. The Center for Sustainability and the Environment (CSE) empowers students...
ALBION, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituaries: Peter J. Severn, Wanda ‘Sue’ Wood

Peter J. Severn of Chelsea, age 94, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Elkton, Michigan, the son of Nelson and Mary Ann (Higgs) Severn. Hailing from Elkton, a tiny town in the “thumb” of Michigan, Pete was first a state park ranger, and then owner-operator of a service station, before arriving at the U-M in 1960.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
DEXTER, MI
Morning Sun

New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations

A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI

