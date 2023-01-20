Read full article on original website
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 23
Madison Public Library is offering free family portraits, UW-Whitewater has a new chancellor and COVID stats are steady or dropping.
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Madison365 Week in Review for January 21
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. The publishers of Madison365 announced that Blueprint365, a business publication focused on diversity...
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services
For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd
There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
Lunar New Year Lion Dance
The Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., will celebrate the Lunar New Year all week long, concluding with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.. This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
“This is a true community event.” Centro Hispano to host annual Tres Reyes Magos Celebration on Saturday
El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos (Three Kings’ Day), one of the special days many Latin American families enjoy, celebrates the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus’s nativity. It’s a day of heritage and traditions, gifts and delicacies. At Centro Hispano of Dane County, its been a tradition for decades and decades.
“There’s something special about Madison.” Memories, hope, love permeate MLK Day observance
January 16th marked the 38th annual Madison and Dane County King Holiday Observance. The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. began with the singing of freedom songs and spirituals led by Tamera Stanley. The singing continued in the theater as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir took the stage.
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication
365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
Centro Hispano Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration
Centro Hispano of Dane County will host their annual Tres Reyes 2023 Celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, at Centro, 810 W. Badger Rd. The Tres Reyes Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This annual event usually brings children and their families to Centro for a community celebration that includes face painting, traditional snacks and hot chocolate, photos with the Three Kings and more.
Carla Vigue named University of Wisconsin Director of Tribal Relations
Carla Vigue has been named director of tribal relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, according to a news release from the university. She will begin her new role on January 23. Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is currently director of communications, events and community engagement...
“It’s time for District 9 to dream again.” Reckless driving, public safety key issues for Milwaukee alder candidate Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.
From going through elementary school at Happy Hill Elementary to hanging out with friends at the Northridge Mall, Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. has many fond memories of growing up in Milwaukee’s 9th district. Those memories of friends, family, and community interaction there are the fuel to the fire in Goodwin’s campaign for the alderman seat to be filled in District 9. While Goodwin feels compelled to run by conditions in his district, such as the closed-down Northridge Mall, he also has been inspired by the loss of his godmother, Dr. Sylvia Tiwari, that occurred in 2018 due to reckless driving.
Centro Hispano Bike Giveaway
Centro Hispano, with support from Wheels for Winners and Madison Reading Project, will host a bike giveaway on Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Centro Hispano of Dane County, 810 W. Badger Rd. No registration needed. One bike per child will be available on this day — first come...
Former NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to keynote annual MLK Symposium
Benjamin Jealous, a former investigative journalist and NAACP president, will be the keynote speaker at the UW–Madison’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium at the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall on Monday, Jan. 23. Jealous was one of the youngest presidents in NAACP history. He has also served...
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne
Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
Here We Go Again: a response to media reporting on Judge Everette Mitchell
Year after year, Wisconsin is cited as among the worst places in the US for Black people to live. On almost every quality-of-life issue—housing, employment, education, health, criminal justice, and other social and economic indicators—Black people in the state fare much worse than their white counterparts. These disparities are empirically verified. Those on the right may point to personal and moral failings of Black people while those on the left bemoan systemic inequities. But what about the climate and culture issues that make these disparities appear normal? One indicator of the climate is the ongoing disregard the larger culture seems to have for its Black citizens. We saw it happen in the 2022 election against then Lieutenant Governor, US Senate candidate, Mandela Barnes and now it’s gearing up against Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Judge Everett Mitchell.
Economic development, safety are key issues for Donna Ross in her District 9 Milwaukee alder campaign
After spending the last 23 years in Milwaukee’s 9th District while raising two sons and being active in the community, Donna Ross is ready to do her part to give back to her community by running for alderperson. “My first family supporting employment in Milwaukee was with Milwaukee Inner-City...
Due to teacher shortages, One City Schools to close its high school Jan. 20
Last week, One City Schools made the difficult decision to suspend its 9th and 10th grades classes after one semester, citing a shortage of teachers both at their school and nationally while lamenting the emotional toll of the pandemic and stresses in the education system. “This is the most disappointing...
9th Annual Latino Art Fair set for March 3 at Overture Center
The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will take place Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison. Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino...
