Macon’s Lamar Williams Jr. to take Grand Opera House stage with Allman Brothers’ Jaimoe

Lamar Williams Jr. is ready to get on the Grand Opera House stage Saturday with the Big Band of Brothers Tour.

One, he’ll be singing in his hometown at a place he thought was magic when he was growing up and, two, he’ll be working alongside his old friend Jaimoe again.

Big Band of Brothers is the touring musical mélange of big band jazz and good ole’ Allman Brothers Band tunes – including whispering-then-soaring guitar work – based on the album “Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.”

Jaimoe, founding ABB drummer and before that a member of Otis Redding’s band, is at the center of Big Band of Brothers. For years, Jaimoe played with Lamar Williams, who joined the Allmans after the death of founding bassist Berry Oakley.

That would be the late Lamar Williams Sr., Lamar Williams Jr.’s dad.

Got it?

A phone conversation with Williams from his Atlanta home about his early days and current work brought ranging emotions to the singer.

“Oh, so many things hit me just thinking about growing up in Macon and the Grand – I get goosebumps,” he said. “In elementary school, we’d go to the Grand on field trips and my eyes would get as big as golf balls seeing the place and knowing who had been there. Knowing my dad had been on that stage. Plus Jaimoe – he’s such a unique human. I don’t know anyone like him on the planet. He’s so sharp and witty and has been such a beacon of strength and light and help to me.

“Getting to play alongside him doing the music he helped create and doing it with a jazz interpretation. It’s such a new, fresh take on the music just like the Brothers themselves were originals. It’s fantastic.”

The Big Band of Brothers tour comes to the Grand Opera House Saturday featuring Allman Brothers Band founding drummer Johnny “Jaimoe” Johnson and Macon native Lamar Williams Jr., vocalist. Special to The Telegraph

One of the things that made the Allman Brothers’ music so distinct was the jazz infusion they brought to their blues-rock-based music and extended jams. Before and since, Jaimoe has definitely been a jazz guy among his many styles. As for Williams, as a kid in Macon, he was an R&B guy singing in bands but as his career continued he also moved toward blues, rock and jazzier styles. He’s toured the world time and again – he was in Japan when COVID hit but managed to get back safely to the U.S. for the lockdown – and his latest work with the North Mississippi Allstars is up for a Grammy Feb. 5.

He said if an old friend he hadn’t seen since graduating from Southwest High School asked him, ‘What’s up – how’s it been going?’ he’d have to say he’s been on quite a ride.

“Man, I’ve been on such a roller coaster, such an awesome ride – I think that’s what I’d have to say,” he said. “The different bands I’ve been able to travel with and the styles I’ve gotten into since my earlier days in groups like Les Brers, it’s been nothing short of amazing to me. And now, with The New Mastersounds and the North Mississippi Allstars, I get chills thinking about it.”

He said the music’s been great but demurs credit to others as much as his own well-worn talent.

“My life just got pushed in the right directions and I’ve been blessed being with the right people at the right time,” he said. “There have been so many beautiful people involved and I’m at a beautiful place right now with Big Band of Brothers. Ruthie Foster and Marc Broussard did original vocals on the album and now my role is singer. At the tour’s core is a seven-piece band, Sammy Miller and The Congregation, and, of course, there’s Jaimoe.”

It does make you wonder if all the original Allmans were alive and well and playing now, where would their music have drifted? They were, after all, innovators. Big Band of Brothers is more than a nostalgic rehash but a possible answer to that question.

As Williams said, “It’s very hip.”

Reflecting further on his hometown, Williams said it’s a big part of his life and heritage.

“You know, I’ve known about Otis Redding and been helped as a kid by the Redding family and Otis Redding Foundation,” he said. “I’ve played their Christmas shows and done other work with them. Then there’s the Allmans and Capricorn and for sure Little Richard. To share a kinship with all that and more is pretty amazing.”

Williams said Little Richard carries a special memory highlight.

“Little Richard, my, my – wow,” he said. “I actually got the pleasure of opening for him years ago at the Macon Coliseum. What a well-rounded legacy our town carries, one that transcends styles and generations with so many greats that made such a big, big difference. I’ve been touring places from Thailand to the Netherlands and heard something from Macon come on, playing in the air, or people knowing Macon and the musical ambassadors from here. I love that and am glad to be a Macon ambassador. I’m glad all those boarded-up, empty buildings downtown are alive now with new life and new music again. And I think the show Saturday will be a great celebration.”

Keep up with Williams on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lamar.williams.3110 . Ticketing for the Macon leg of the ongoing tour is at www.thegrandmacon.com .

Other coming opportunities to get out and about include:

Theatre Macon: “BKLYN the Musical.” Today through Sunday, Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. The story of street performers sharing their own stories. www.theatremacon.com .

Warner Robins Community Concert Association: Dash Duo Trumpet Concert. Sunday, 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 205 N Davis Dr., Warner Robins. www.wrconcert.org .

Fabian Series Concert: “Gran Turismo.” Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Mercer University’s McCorkle Music Building. A light blend of contemporary and classical composers featuring violinists Fabiola Kim and Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Leo Singer and McDuffie Center for Strings Young Artists. www.mcduffie.mercer.edu .

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com .