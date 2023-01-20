Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Collider
Diane Keaton Discusses 'Maybe I Do' and Why Rom-Coms Resonate With Her
In the upcoming film Maybe I Do, young couple Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) are at a crossroads in their relationship. Hoping to resolve the issue and introduce their families, they get their parents together for dinner one night, not realizing they all already know each other — perhaps a little too well. Packed with legendary talent including Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy, the cozy family dinner soon turns into a frantic comedy of errors.
Collider
The 10 Most Overlooked Anthony Hopkins Movies, According to Reddit
Anthony Hopkins is one of the most beloved and gifted actors of all time who is most notably known for his chilling performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the Oscar-winning film, The Silence of the Lambs. Born in Wales, Hopkins started his career on the stage in 1960 and established himself on the big screen in films such as The Lion in Winter and The Elephant Man.
Collider
‘Mutt’ Review: Day-in-the-Life Drama Never Gives Central Character Enough Depth | Sundance 2023
Day in the life stories are a well-worn genre in filmmaking, but they work for a reason. Getting a small portrait of a person as they go about navigating one approximately twenty-four-hour period strikes a balance between revealing and withholding as we learn much via their daily interactions while still trying to fill in the gaps of what came before. There is a good version of this movie to be found in Mutt, the feature debut of writer-director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, that we get occasional glimpses of. Placing us in the shoes of the young Feña (Lío Mehiel) we accompany him throughout New York City as he must deal with various relationships, obligations, and his own peace of mind that painfully seems forever out of reach.
Collider
'Madame Web': Emma Roberts on Getting the Call For a Marvel/Sony Movie
While the MCU may be the first thing audiences think of when it comes to new Marvel movies, that doesn't mean Sony's contributions to the wide world of comic book films should be overlooked. The company is well-known for the fantastic, visually stunning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, whose highly anticipated sequel Across The Spider-Verse is set to release this June. In the live-action realm, Sony has distinguished themselves—or, in the case of Morbius, certainly made some kind of impression—with their universe of Spider-Man-associated films.
Collider
10 Dark Horse Nominees at the 95th Academy Awards
The 2023 Oscar race is in full swing. Contenders like Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once are looking to be the biggest hits with the televised awards, while films like Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Todd Field's TÁR are becoming increasingly important for the conversation.
Collider
10 Projects Releasing in 2023 Featuring LGBTQ+ Stars
For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.
Collider
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 9 Highly Anticipated Netflix Series to Look Out For in 2023
2022 was a golden year for television on Netflix. While 2022 was the beginning of many new and exciting series, such as The Sandman and Wednesday, other beloved shows, such as Better Call Saul and Ozark, came to their bittersweet endings. As Netflix is only becoming a bigger and better platform that provides endless amounts of television content, 2023 will hopefully be an even better year for great storytelling.
Collider
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Original Screenplay
The nominations for Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. The favorites and heavy-hitters are all present in the category. Martin McDonagh receives a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who struggle to move on following a sudden and abrupt end to their relationship. Steven Spielberg is also recognized alongside Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans, loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and his breakthrough years as a filmmaker, told via the surrogate fictional character of Sammy Fabelman. The Daniels - the directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schweinert - received a nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the story of a Chinese-American laundromat owner who finds herself forced to connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the multiverse from collapse.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Angela Bassett the front-runner to take the Oscar in her second nomination, and deliver Marvel their first-ever award in the acting categories.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Meet the Nominees
This morning, the ever-wonderful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced this year's Academy Award nominees. In 2022, audiences flocked to movie theaters again, eager to see some of the best, and most talked about titles on the marquee. As the award season has gotten underway, it has been clear that there were a handful of titles that would undoubtedly dominate the conversation after picking up nominations (and wins) across critic groups and industry guilds, alike. While many of the nominations this morning were expected, there were a handful of surprise nominations—which always makes the Oscar nominations morning that much more exciting.
Collider
Yeah, M3GAN Is Scary, but the Real Children Are Scarier
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film M3GAN. Scary children in movies are nothing new. The horror genre has always played on the fear of innocent children turning horribly bad, perhaps even evil. For instance, there’s Michael Myers from Halloween (1978), the boy who killed his babysitter and grew up to be a maniacally silent serial killer in a mask. Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining has its fair share of scary children, between Danny Torrence himself and the twin Grady Girls. That fear of children breaking bad is even extended to their toys. Dolls specifically are meant to teach children to be kind and caring. But what happens when those dolls become killer toys? That’s when we get Chucky the Doll from Child’s Play (1988), or Annabelle from The Conjuring movies — dolls that evoke children’s innocence but are ultimately corrupted by evil.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Best Picture
Let the hype begin. The nominations for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, and it looks like a straight shootout between a multiverse-traversing launderette owner, and two warring former best friends with a miniature donkey for who takes home the Oscar.
Collider
New 'Party Down' Season 3 Images Offer First Look at Jennifer Garner and James Marsden
Cult classic sitcom Party Down is back for a long-awaited third season on Starz next month, and we now have a better look at the returning cast. We also have a first look at two new characters, as Jennifer Garner and James Marsden join the Adam Scott-led ensemble of the catering comedy.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches' Producer Explains the Connection with 'Interview With The Vampire'
As AMC continues to bring Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe to life with sexy and thought-provoking series like Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, fans of both titles can’t help but wonder at what point the two series are going to connect with each other. While a crossover between the two series has already been teased, the answer may be more complicated than it seems, especially since there are three other projects in development.
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
Collider
Eddie Murphy on Why He Agreed to Do a Documentary on His Life [Exclusive]
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy film You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy spent some time with Collider to talk about his career and some personal projects. The world-famous actor commented on The Last Stand, a documentary on his life that we reported back in 2021. The project is set to chronicle Murphy’s amazing career, from his young stand-up comedy roots to his unforgettable stint in Saturday Night Live, and becoming one of the world’s biggest movie stars.
Comments / 0