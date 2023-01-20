Ireland has scooped a record 14 Oscar nominations, prompting jokes that the ceremony should be relocated from Los Angeles to Dublin. Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin got nine nods, Paul Mescal was nominated best actor for Aftersun, and The Quiet Girl made history by becoming the first Irish-language film to be nominated in the best international feature film category.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO