New public beach park coming to Destin
DESTIN. Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners is working to create a 340-foot beachfront park at Tarpon Beach on Scenic Highway 98. Tarpon Beach Park is the second phase of a beach buyback project between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners, the Tourism Development […]
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Options
Pensacola, Florida offers a variety of fishing charter options for both experienced anglers and beginners. Whether you're looking to reel in a big catch or just enjoy a day out on the water, there's a charter for you.
Destin Log
'Get'er in and get it done': Destin's charter fleet goes dry in Freeport for maintenance
Nobody likes to do maintenance, but it’s a must for the 80-plus boats that make up the Destin charter boat fleet. “Pride in the boat makes it a necessity,” said Capt. Jim Green as he prepared to put primer on the charter boat Lady Em. Green, who is captain of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, is helping fellow captain, Travis Ream, who has been out with surgery.
wuwf.org
Stormy weather on tap for Pensacola area
Much of the Gulf Coast is bracing for another influx of stormy weather, which is expected to move in on Tuesday. The culprit is an area of low pressure originating from the Four Corners region in the Southwest. Justin Ballard, a meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network is keeping an eye on things.
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
Beaches in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The city is located on the Gulf of Mexico, which means that the beaches here are characterized by their crystal clear waters and soft, white sands.
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?
Destin's location, next to the Emerald Coast is its greatest selling point. You get to experience the emerald-green waters every waking moment and explore the most beautiful beaches. Additionally, there is an excellent transport infrastructure connecting Destin to the rest of the country, so getting around won’t be a problem.
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 22-28
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers...
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Panama City Beach, Florida Mardi Gras Planned for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Pier Park
Join Real Florida Magazine for the Annual Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on February 3 & 4, 2023 in Pier Park on beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the 2019 event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, by Paul Goulding Photography.
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Residents of Commencement of Fieldwork for Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware that fieldwork for a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping project will begin Monday, January 23, 2023. A representative with GIS partner, Mission Critical Partners, will be conducting fieldwork in Holmes County the week of January 23. The GIS...
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
where to eat tacos in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
niceville.com
Military family care complex coming to Crestview
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
