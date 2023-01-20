Nobody likes to do maintenance, but it’s a must for the 80-plus boats that make up the Destin charter boat fleet. “Pride in the boat makes it a necessity,” said Capt. Jim Green as he prepared to put primer on the charter boat Lady Em. Green, who is captain of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, is helping fellow captain, Travis Ream, who has been out with surgery.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO