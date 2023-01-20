SPARTA, NJ - Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14. Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters. After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO