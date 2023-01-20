Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
Related
5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Main Line Media News
Driver held for trial in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman
LOWER PROVIDENCE — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman was held for trial on homicide-related charges. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., was ordered to stand trial, after a preliminary hearing before District...
Drivers Could Soon Pay 2.5 Cents Per Mile Under 'Road Usage Charge' Via Tracking Device Installed in Vehicles
The Washington State Transportation Commission has voted to propose a pay-by-mile system, referred to as a "Road Usage Charge," to fund road projects. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile driven on publicly-funded roads.
41-year-old woman missing after car ran out of gas
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy Police Department is looking for Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41. Hawkes was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive after her car ran out of gas. Hawkes is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She...
sanatogapost.com
In Lower Pottsgrove, Big Tool Needed for a Heavy Lift
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Having the right tools can make accomplishing any job look easy. That certainly was the case Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023), as a car that landed in a wooded area following an accident needed to be retrieved from behind a guide rail on a busy four-lane highway. A crane-equipped tow truck operated by Hawk’s Towing and Recovery of Gilbertsville handled the chore. Watch the video (above) or see it on The Post’s YouTube channel.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
Serious Tyngsborough Rollover Crash Causes Multiple Injuries On Route 3: Police
Multiple people were injured in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 3, officials say. The accident occurred in the northbound lane between exit 89 and 90 around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Tyngsborough Police confirmed to Daily Voice. Police and fire departments responded to …
State trooper arrested in road rage incident
Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
sanatogapost.com
Storm Ida Repairs Next Week on PA Route 113
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – Route 113 across portions of Perkiomen and Skippack townships, between Route 29 and Creek Road (at top), will be the site of road construction scheduled for Monday through Friday (Jan. 23-27, 2023) daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
sanatogapost.com
East High Street Paving Project to Resume This Year
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Contractors for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation later this year will pick up where they left off in 2022, and complete repaving of East High Street from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga along most of the highway west to the Berks County line, the department has notified the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
NBC Philadelphia
Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Suburban House
Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a large house as firefighters battled a blaze in the Philadelphia suburbs Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10 a.m. inside a multi-story house off a cul-de-sac along Edgehill Lane near Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania. Firefighters poured...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI
SPARTA, NJ - Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14. Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters. After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
abc27.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. AccuWeather predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
