ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Driver held for trial in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman

LOWER PROVIDENCE — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman was held for trial on homicide-related charges. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., was ordered to stand trial, after a preliminary hearing before District...
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Lower Pottsgrove, Big Tool Needed for a Heavy Lift

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Having the right tools can make accomplishing any job look easy. That certainly was the case Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023), as a car that landed in a wooded area following an accident needed to be retrieved from behind a guide rail on a busy four-lane highway. A crane-equipped tow truck operated by Hawk’s Towing and Recovery of Gilbertsville handled the chore. Watch the video (above) or see it on The Post’s YouTube channel.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State trooper arrested in road rage incident

Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Storm Ida Repairs Next Week on PA Route 113

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – Route 113 across portions of Perkiomen and Skippack townships, between Route 29 and Creek Road (at top), will be the site of road construction scheduled for Monday through Friday (Jan. 23-27, 2023) daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Driver injured in Lebanon County crash

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

East High Street Paving Project to Resume This Year

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Contractors for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation later this year will pick up where they left off in 2022, and complete repaving of East High Street from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga along most of the highway west to the Berks County line, the department has notified the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Suburban House

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a large house as firefighters battled a blaze in the Philadelphia suburbs Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10 a.m. inside a multi-story house off a cul-de-sac along Edgehill Lane near Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania. Firefighters poured...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI

SPARTA, NJ -   Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14.  Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests.  She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters.  After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. AccuWeather predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy