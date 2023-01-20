Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.

ROOSEVELT, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO