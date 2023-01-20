Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Helper Commits to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation
The Helper City Council met for a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During this meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman presented the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation to the council. The proclamation began by stating that Helper City recognizes that, as a community, they are all looking for ways to celebrate diversity,...
etvnews.com
Secret Samaritan Kicks Off 2023
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program has been busy this new year and surprised its first 2023 recipient earlier this month. The Cordova family received $1,000 in gift cards as well as $1,000 to go toward new tires on their vehicle. Tiffany Cordova explained that the last few years have been...
etvnews.com
Annual Boy Scout & Cub Pack Pancake Dinner Upcoming
The annual, delicious pancake dinner fundraiser that is hosted by Boy Scout Troop 282 and Cub Pack 0282 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Price United Methodist Church. The dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening and the all-you-can-eat meal is $5...
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Connor is the 13-year-old son of Danielle and Dustin Kohl of Orangeville. He maintains a 3.8 GPA. School Activities: Journalism/Yearbook, Honor Society. Favorite Classes: Journalism, Math and Language Arts. Hobbies/Interests: Four-wheel riding, traveling in the car. Future Plans: Maintain a 3.8 GPA, go to college and get a teaching degree.
Gephardt Daily
SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction. Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened...
basinnow.com
Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual
Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche
A rescue mission was initiated for a man with a hurt knee who got caught in an avalanche in Provo Canyon Friday.
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.
etvnews.com
Lady Pirates Obliterate Eagles
Green River had its way with Caprock Academy of Grand Junction, Co. on Friday night. In front of their home fans, the Lady Pirates boat raced the Eagles, immediately jumping out to an 11-point lead. They continued on their attack until Caprock was well out of sight. Green River dominated the contest to the tune of a 71-42 victory.
etvnews.com
Halftime Adjustments Lift Pirates
Caprock Academy traveled from Grand Junction, Co. on Friday to meet Green River on the hardwood. It was a tight contest from the get go, as the Eagles and Pirates traded blows. Green River gained a slight advantage in the first quarter and held on to lead 21-20 at the break.
