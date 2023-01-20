Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 MillionThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Barstow Community College partnering with Ft. Irwin for employment opportunitiesThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San Bernardino County Fire Department received reports of a residential structure fire on the 1700 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters...
Fontana Herald News
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new interchange at Interstate 10 and Cedar Avenue
For many years, motorists in the streets surrounding the Interstate 10/Cedar Avenue interchange in Bloomington have been plagued by lots of traffic congestion, but now some relief will be on the way. Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) broke ground on the I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20
A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
vvng.com
37-year-old Adelanto man killed after walking into traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 37-year-old Adelanto man was killed after walking into traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville over the weekend, the Victor Police Department confirmed. The Department identified the man as Hector Pineda, who died after he was struck by a vehicle on January 22, 2023, at...
aclufl.org
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice
Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
vvng.com
Man killed in SCE work-related incident remembered
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Johnny Kinkade was remembered by family and friends after he was killed in a work-related incident Monday, Southern California Edison confirmed. Kinkade worked as a troubleman for SCE, which consists of locating and repairing faults with power lines and related devices. Kinkade passed away Monday,...
vvng.com
86-year-old man dies after Sunday morning crash on Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old man died after a Sunday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:03 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Acclaimed Actor Missing After Going for Hike, California Storms
Julian Sands, star of multiple Oscar-nominated films such as A Room With a View, has now been missing for six days after disappearing in the Southern California mountains where he was hiking. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return from a hike in Mount Baldy, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Fontana Herald News
Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands
A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
This Is The Best Restaurant In California According To Truckers
A dusty roadside diner in Southern California is known for its hometown cooking. Truckdrivers say they'll go 100 miles out of their way eat there.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
sbcity.org
Monthly Public Works Dump Day
The next free monthly Community Dump Day will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at Anne Shirrells Park, located at 1367 N. California Street. San Bernardino residents can discard bulky items (appliances, mattresses, furniture), tires, tree limbs, e-waste and metal. Construction and Hazardous materials will not be accepted. Proof of residency with either ID or a utility bill must be shown.
Fontana Herald News
Free tax preparation and e-filing services are being offered to eligible taxpayers
The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department is partnering with the IRS to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to eligible low- to moderate-income taxpayers throughout the county. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program provides free services to eligible individuals and families whose combined...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
