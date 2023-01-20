ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Key News Network

Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San Bernardino County Fire Department received reports of a residential structure fire on the 1700 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20

A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
RIALTO, CA
aclufl.org

To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice

Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Man killed in SCE work-related incident remembered

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Johnny Kinkade was remembered by family and friends after he was killed in a work-related incident Monday, Southern California Edison confirmed. Kinkade worked as a troubleman for SCE, which consists of locating and repairing faults with power lines and related devices. Kinkade passed away Monday,...
BARSTOW, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands

A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
sbcity.org

Monthly Public Works Dump Day

The next free monthly Community Dump Day will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at Anne Shirrells Park, located at 1367 N. California Street. San Bernardino residents can discard bulky items (appliances, mattresses, furniture), tires, tree limbs, e-waste and metal. Construction and Hazardous materials will not be accepted. Proof of residency with either ID or a utility bill must be shown.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Free tax preparation and e-filing services are being offered to eligible taxpayers

The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department is partnering with the IRS to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to eligible low- to moderate-income taxpayers throughout the county. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program provides free services to eligible individuals and families whose combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA

