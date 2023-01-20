Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
etvnews.com
The Journey of Electricity Presented to Emery County Historical Society
Laren Huntsman, Managing Director of the Hunter and Huntington Power Plants, presented the history of both plants at the Emery Historical Society meeting on Thursday evening. His presentation was entitled “The Journey.”. A slideshow presentation with his narration traced the arrival of electricity to Utah and eventually Emery County....
etvnews.com
Helper Commits to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation
The Helper City Council met for a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During this meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman presented the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation to the council. The proclamation began by stating that Helper City recognizes that, as a community, they are all looking for ways to celebrate diversity,...
etvnews.com
Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.
Gephardt Daily
SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction. Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened...
etvnews.com
Secret Samaritan Kicks Off 2023
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program has been busy this new year and surprised its first 2023 recipient earlier this month. The Cordova family received $1,000 in gift cards as well as $1,000 to go toward new tires on their vehicle. Tiffany Cordova explained that the last few years have been...
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.
etvnews.com
Dinos Push #2 Richfield
The Dinos knew they had a tough test on Friday night, traveling to #2 Richfield. Carbon showed it was up to the challenge, however, keeping pace with the Wildcats before stringing a few buckets together to lead by four at the break, 27-23. The Wildcats ramped up their defense in...
etvnews.com
Christiansen, Suwyn Take Second at Enterprise Tourney
Over the weekend, the Spartans joined the ranks heading toward Enterprise for a wrestling tournament. It was another top-tier tournament with schools from every classification represented. In 106, Monty Christiansen represented Emery well. He made it to the championship match, where he lost to Breyton Banks (Salem Hills) in a...
etvnews.com
Lady Pirates Obliterate Eagles
Green River had its way with Caprock Academy of Grand Junction, Co. on Friday night. In front of their home fans, the Lady Pirates boat raced the Eagles, immediately jumping out to an 11-point lead. They continued on their attack until Caprock was well out of sight. Green River dominated the contest to the tune of a 71-42 victory.
Comments / 0