The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
The Associated Press

In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.
