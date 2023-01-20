Read full article on original website
Related
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
The Most Burning Questions Tesla Shareholders Want to Ask Elon Musk
The electric-vehicle leader reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25. Analysts and holders are on tenterhooks.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.
Look: 1,177-foot line of water inflatables breaks world record in Canada
A Saskatchewan park broke a Guinness World Record when hundreds of people on water inflatables formed a line measuring 1,176.83 feet long.
Comments / 0