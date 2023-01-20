Macon man allegedly stabs housemate in stomach during argument over washing dishes

A 61-year-old south Macon man was jailed the night of Jan. 8 after he allegedly stabbed another man in the stomach at a boarding house during an argument about doing their dishes.

The supposed aggressor, according to an arrest warrant, complained that the victim “was not washing all the dishes in the sink,” but rather cleaning “just the ones he used.”

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noted that the suspect admitted calling the victim a foul word and punching him in the face.

The incident was said to have happened at a house in the 900 block of Thomas Street near Capitol Avenue, a few blocks north of Guy Paine Road.

There was no mention of the severity of the victim’s wound, his age or what he was stabbed with. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

Dispatches: Two 11-year-old students, a boy and a girl, at the Banks Stephens Campus of Monroe County Middle School were playing in gym class in early December when the girl reportedly sprayed the boy with “some sort of water bottle,” a sheriff’s report said. The boy’s phone got wet and was damaged. There was said to be “no criminal intent by the juveniles.” After the boy’s mom apparently tried unsuccessfully to reach the girl’s mother about the damaged phone she was told to pursue the matter, if she wished, in civil court. . . . It was unclear why, but according to a Bibb County arrest warrant, a 40-year-old Lizella woman allegedly walked into the sheriff’s department’s District 3 office on Napier Avenue shortly before dawn on Dec. 11 and tried to steal a patrol sergeant’s Alabama Crimson Tide blanket.