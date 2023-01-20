ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon man allegedly stabs housemate in stomach during argument over washing dishes

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLVjT_0kLItoxX00

A 61-year-old south Macon man was jailed the night of Jan. 8 after he allegedly stabbed another man in the stomach at a boarding house during an argument about doing their dishes.

The supposed aggressor, according to an arrest warrant, complained that the victim “was not washing all the dishes in the sink,” but rather cleaning “just the ones he used.”

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noted that the suspect admitted calling the victim a foul word and punching him in the face.

The incident was said to have happened at a house in the 900 block of Thomas Street near Capitol Avenue, a few blocks north of Guy Paine Road.

There was no mention of the severity of the victim’s wound, his age or what he was stabbed with. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

Dispatches: Two 11-year-old students, a boy and a girl, at the Banks Stephens Campus of Monroe County Middle School were playing in gym class in early December when the girl reportedly sprayed the boy with “some sort of water bottle,” a sheriff’s report said. The boy’s phone got wet and was damaged. There was said to be “no criminal intent by the juveniles.” After the boy’s mom apparently tried unsuccessfully to reach the girl’s mother about the damaged phone she was told to pursue the matter, if she wished, in civil court. . . . It was unclear why, but according to a Bibb County arrest warrant, a 40-year-old Lizella woman allegedly walked into the sheriff’s department’s District 3 office on Napier Avenue shortly before dawn on Dec. 11 and tried to steal a patrol sergeant’s Alabama Crimson Tide blanket.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection to shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection to a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with Involuntary...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
97
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy