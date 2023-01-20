Restaurant Paradis’ seventh annual Prohibition Repeal Wine Dinner, presented by 30A Luxury Vacations, raised $14,000 for Food for Thought Outreach. Guests gathered at the Rosemary Beach fine-dining restaurant for a private, Gatsby-inspired evening. Ticket holders enjoyed specialty cocktails made with Distillery 98’s Dune Laker vodka, each served in a commemorative glass courtesy of Buddy’s Seafood. Attendees also had a four-course meal prepared by Paradis’ award-winning chef, Mark Eichin. Each course was paired with wines by Vineyard Brands and sponsored by local businesses including Driftwood Wine and Spirits, Rosemary Beach Realty, SoWal House, and Swiftly Catered. Throughout the night, there was live music from Christy Larsen, courtesy of Inlet Beach Real Estate, and photographed by Anthony Whittington, compliments of 30A Cottages.

ROSEMARY BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO