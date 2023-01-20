Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the nameEvie M.Freeport, FL
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?Danny MargaglianoDestin, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
5th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Destin Commons
The 5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival is set to take place on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will be a celebration of one of the South’s favorite comfort foods, macaroni and cheese. Local restaurants from far and...
New public beach park coming to Destin
DESTIN. Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners is working to create a 340-foot beachfront park at Tarpon Beach on Scenic Highway 98. Tarpon Beach Park is the second phase of a beach buyback project between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners, the Tourism Development […]
Destin Log
Repeal Wine Dinner raises money for Food For Thought Outreach
Restaurant Paradis’ seventh annual Prohibition Repeal Wine Dinner, presented by 30A Luxury Vacations, raised $14,000 for Food for Thought Outreach. Guests gathered at the Rosemary Beach fine-dining restaurant for a private, Gatsby-inspired evening. Ticket holders enjoyed specialty cocktails made with Distillery 98’s Dune Laker vodka, each served in a commemorative glass courtesy of Buddy’s Seafood. Attendees also had a four-course meal prepared by Paradis’ award-winning chef, Mark Eichin. Each course was paired with wines by Vineyard Brands and sponsored by local businesses including Driftwood Wine and Spirits, Rosemary Beach Realty, SoWal House, and Swiftly Catered. Throughout the night, there was live music from Christy Larsen, courtesy of Inlet Beach Real Estate, and photographed by Anthony Whittington, compliments of 30A Cottages.
Destin Log
'Get'er in and get it done': Destin's charter fleet goes dry in Freeport for maintenance
Nobody likes to do maintenance, but it’s a must for the 80-plus boats that make up the Destin charter boat fleet. “Pride in the boat makes it a necessity,” said Capt. Jim Green as he prepared to put primer on the charter boat Lady Em. Green, who is captain of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, is helping fellow captain, Travis Ream, who has been out with surgery.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Panama City Beach, Florida Mardi Gras Planned for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Pier Park
Join Real Florida Magazine for the Annual Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on February 3 & 4, 2023 in Pier Park on beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the 2019 event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, by Paul Goulding Photography.
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
mypanhandle.com
Local baptist church preparing for first major musical event
PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday. Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years. They decided they wanted to honor those...
Destin Log
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation announces lineup for 2023 Concerts in the Village series
Step into spring 2023 with a song in your heart. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announces the lineup for its 2023 Concerts in the Village. The area’s first live concert series is held each spring on Thursday evenings at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion in Destin. This year’s 28th annual family-friendly series will run from April 20 to June 22. The 10-concert live music series will feature premier regional and national musicians and bands performing everything from classic rock, reggae, and disco to modern pop.
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Options
Pensacola, Florida offers a variety of fishing charter options for both experienced anglers and beginners. Whether you're looking to reel in a big catch or just enjoy a day out on the water, there's a charter for you.
WJHG-TV
“Something for everyone” at Florida Panhandle Toy Expo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage. The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.
Bay County Chamber of Commerce holds110th annual dinner and award ceremony
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s business community gathered tonight to celebrate the successes of 2022 and kick off 2023. The chamber held it’s 110th annual dinner and awards ceremony tonight at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Outgoing board chair Garrett Anderson passed the gavel to the 2023 chair Kyle Shoots. The member of the […]
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
wuwf.org
Stormy weather on tap for Pensacola area
Much of the Gulf Coast is bracing for another influx of stormy weather, which is expected to move in on Tuesday. The culprit is an area of low pressure originating from the Four Corners region in the Southwest. Justin Ballard, a meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network is keeping an eye on things.
where to eat tacos in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
