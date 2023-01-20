Read full article on original website
NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport
NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
15-year-old found dead in the Bronx with neck trauma
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his neck. A 28-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the Westchester Square neighborhood. EMS took the victim, identified as Corde...
Teen dead, 5 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
NEW YORK - A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on the building's 5th floor.
4 migrants arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's
NEW YORK - Four migrants who were bused to New York City are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store. It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call...
Controversy after graffiti inside Washington Heights tunnel painted over
NEW YORK - A surprise paint job of an unofficial Washington Heights landmark this past weekend is sparking a debate. The city's transportation department painted over the graffiti that covered the walls of the 191st pedestrian tunnel. The department says the walls were primed to prepare for a new art...
Lithium-ion battery sparked Queens house fire that left 1 dead: FDNY
NEW YORK - A man was killed, and three other people were injured after a house fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in Queens late Friday night. According to the FDNY, at around 11 p.m., a fire was reported at a three-story home on 89th Street in East Elmhurst. Firefighters...
Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to NYC crime
NEW YORK - Some Chase ATMs in the city are no longer available around-the-clock. Chase Bank announced that various ATM vestibules will be closed at the same time as the branches due to rising crime and vagrancy. In a response to a tweet calling a locked ATM "annoying" Chase Support...
Man stole over $10K in lottery tickets in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a robber who they say stole over $10,000 of lottery scratch-off tickets from two different stores last week. According to authorities, just before 8 p.m. on January 15, the man entered a deli on Lexington Avenue near East 93rd Street and asked for a free soda.
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was fatally shot, and three others were injured, following a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of...
Weather forecast
Well, thank goodness tomorrow is slated to be a nice, windy, dry day, so the snow-less summer continues in NYC. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
15-year-old girl allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said. According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.
NYC marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera
NEW YORK - Saturday marked the first anniversary of the death of two NYPD detectives in an ambush in Harlem. Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were gunned down on January 21, 2022, after responding to a domestic violence call. Saturday morning, loved ones and officials attended a memorial mass...
Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves
NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
Suspect arrested after 74-year-old woman found bound, murdered on UWS
NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after a 74-year-old woman was found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side. Police say they have arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and burglary in connection to the death of Maria Hernandez on Wednesday.
Big tech job cuts will hit NYC
NEW YORK - When you hear big tech companies are cutting tens of thousands of jobs, it sounds like economic doom, like the industry is collapsing, but that is not the case at all. Economic experts say big tech is reducing its workforce which ballooned during the pandemic. Greg David...
NYC celebrates Lunar New Year with Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival
NEW YORK - The mass shooting in California that killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio was at the top of people's minds in Chinatown on Sunday, where hundreds of Asian-Americans gathered at Roosevelt Park for the Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival. While many attendees had...
Seafood Kingz 2 brings soul food to City Island
NEW YORK - When visitors cross the bridge onto City Island, they’re typically greeted by boats, gulls, and a scenic view. A feast for the taste buds lies just around the corner, at Seafood Kingz 2. It is owned by Darryl Lelie and is located along the island’s main thoroughfare.
NYC celebrates beginning of Lunar New Year
NEW YORK - Hundreds of Asian-American families kicked off Lunar New Year’s Eve today at the annual parade in Flushing. The parade is the start of one of the biggest celebrations in the world, filling Main Street with red and decorated with rabbits. More than one billion people worldwide...
Audience member plunges into orchestra pit at Drake's Apollo show
NEW YORK - A Drake concert had to be paused after an audience member somehow fell from the lower mezzanine level of the Apollo Theater into the orchestra pit. It happened midway through the second of two concerts being held at the iconic Harlem venue. "Unfortunately, last evening an incident...
