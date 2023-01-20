ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

15-year-old found dead in the Bronx with neck trauma

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his neck. A 28-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the Westchester Square neighborhood. EMS took the victim, identified as Corde...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen dead, 5 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

NEW YORK - A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on the building's 5th floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Lithium-ion battery sparked Queens house fire that left 1 dead: FDNY

NEW YORK - A man was killed, and three other people were injured after a house fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in Queens late Friday night. According to the FDNY, at around 11 p.m., a fire was reported at a three-story home on 89th Street in East Elmhurst. Firefighters...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to NYC crime

NEW YORK - Some Chase ATMs in the city are no longer available around-the-clock. Chase Bank announced that various ATM vestibules will be closed at the same time as the branches due to rising crime and vagrancy. In a response to a tweet calling a locked ATM "annoying" Chase Support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stole over $10K in lottery tickets in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a robber who they say stole over $10,000 of lottery scratch-off tickets from two different stores last week. According to authorities, just before 8 p.m. on January 15, the man entered a deli on Lexington Avenue near East 93rd Street and asked for a free soda.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was fatally shot, and three others were injured, following a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Well, thank goodness tomorrow is slated to be a nice, windy, dry day, so the snow-less summer continues in NYC. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

15-year-old girl allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said. According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves

NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested after 74-year-old woman found bound, murdered on UWS

NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after a 74-year-old woman was found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side. Police say they have arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and burglary in connection to the death of Maria Hernandez on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Big tech job cuts will hit NYC

NEW YORK - When you hear big tech companies are cutting tens of thousands of jobs, it sounds like economic doom, like the industry is collapsing, but that is not the case at all. Economic experts say big tech is reducing its workforce which ballooned during the pandemic. Greg David...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Seafood Kingz 2 brings soul food to City Island

NEW YORK - When visitors cross the bridge onto City Island, they’re typically greeted by boats, gulls, and a scenic view. A feast for the taste buds lies just around the corner, at Seafood Kingz 2. It is owned by Darryl Lelie and is located along the island’s main thoroughfare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC celebrates beginning of Lunar New Year

NEW YORK - Hundreds of Asian-American families kicked off Lunar New Year’s Eve today at the annual parade in Flushing. The parade is the start of one of the biggest celebrations in the world, filling Main Street with red and decorated with rabbits. More than one billion people worldwide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

