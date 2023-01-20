Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks drifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow...
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance processed $346 million for the Bitzlato, the crypto exchange shut down by US authorities, Reuters reported. The report reviewed blockchain data that showed Binance was the largest bitcoin handler and largest receiver of funds from Bitzlato. Binance has been accused previously of processing crypto tied to illegal activity and...
Comments / 0