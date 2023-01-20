(The Center Square) — A Mississippi bill that would take over the operation of the Jackson’s embattled water and sewer system and hand it to a regional authority passed a Senate committee on Tuesday. Senate Bill 2889, authored by Senate Economic and Workforce Development Chairman David Parker, R-Olive Branch, would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority to manage the city’s sewer and water systems. It also supplies the neighboring city of Byram and a few customers in the city of Ridgeland on the border...

JACKSON, MS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO