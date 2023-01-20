Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
The Journey of Electricity Presented to Emery County Historical Society
Laren Huntsman, Managing Director of the Hunter and Huntington Power Plants, presented the history of both plants at the Emery Historical Society meeting on Thursday evening. His presentation was entitled “The Journey.”. A slideshow presentation with his narration traced the arrival of electricity to Utah and eventually Emery County....
etvnews.com
Carbon, Emery Compete at Region Drill
The 3A Region 12 Drill competition took place at Emery High School over the weekend. Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand and Richfield drill teams danced their hearts out as they all competed for the region title. Each team performed in three categories, including military, dance and show. In military, Canyon...
etvnews.com
Helper Commits to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation
The Helper City Council met for a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During this meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman presented the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation to the council. The proclamation began by stating that Helper City recognizes that, as a community, they are all looking for ways to celebrate diversity,...
etvnews.com
Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.
etvnews.com
Secret Samaritan Kicks Off 2023
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program has been busy this new year and surprised its first 2023 recipient earlier this month. The Cordova family received $1,000 in gift cards as well as $1,000 to go toward new tires on their vehicle. Tiffany Cordova explained that the last few years have been...
etvnews.com
Emery County Commissioners Review and Renew for the New Year
The Emery County Commissioners met for their second meeting of the new year on Tuesday afternoon. Ariauna Downard from the Emery County Aquatic Center kicked off the meeting by presenting the safety minute presentation. She spoke about the importance of sunscreen and hydration for children that come to swim and play at the aquatic center.
etvnews.com
Annual Boy Scout & Cub Pack Pancake Dinner Upcoming
The annual, delicious pancake dinner fundraiser that is hosted by Boy Scout Troop 282 and Cub Pack 0282 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Price United Methodist Church. The dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening and the all-you-can-eat meal is $5...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Connor is the 13-year-old son of Danielle and Dustin Kohl of Orangeville. He maintains a 3.8 GPA. School Activities: Journalism/Yearbook, Honor Society. Favorite Classes: Journalism, Math and Language Arts. Hobbies/Interests: Four-wheel riding, traveling in the car. Future Plans: Maintain a 3.8 GPA, go to college and get a teaching degree.
NOW: Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green River
A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche
A rescue mission was initiated for a man with a hurt knee who got caught in an avalanche in Provo Canyon Friday.
etvnews.com
Dinos Push #2 Richfield
The Dinos knew they had a tough test on Friday night, traveling to #2 Richfield. Carbon showed it was up to the challenge, however, keeping pace with the Wildcats before stringing a few buckets together to lead by four at the break, 27-23. The Wildcats ramped up their defense in...
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.
