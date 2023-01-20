Anniston World Changers information announced

Photo byCalhoun JournalJanuary 21, 2023Lee EvanchoAnniston, AL – The City of Anniston announced that the Anniston Civil Rights Trail is being updated and the official trail map site will be housed on the City of Anniston’s website. Updates are underway and will be complete no later than February 1, 2023.Beginning in February, citizens and tourists alike will be able to pick up updated Trail Map Brochures through Anniston City Hall, the Main Street Annistonoffice, Freedom Riders National Monument, and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Department, Visit Calhoun County, Alabama. Trail visitors may also access the new digital Trail Map through their mobile device by scanning the QR Code found on the trail markers.The Anniston Civil Rights Trail tells Anniston’s story to present and future Annistonians, as well as to vistiors. In this way, Anniston’s story becomes part of the national narrative on the rights of all people. We invite you to explore our history and our heritage during Black History Month and for many years to come.Back to Home Subscribe Free PrevPREVIOUS ARTICLE.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO