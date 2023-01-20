ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston World Changers information announced

By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com
World Changers has announced it will be in Anniston from July 24-28 to perform home repairs.

Applications may be picked up at Anniston City Hall, 4309 McClellan Blvd. or downloaded at https://bit.ly/3Xi5RCp.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

