Give your HeART to CASA for Valentine's with its annual fundraising gallery

Amarillo Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is hosting its annual HeART of CASA fundraising event to bring awareness to its CASA kids story as well as to celebrate local artists. The event will be held Feb. 3 at the WTAMU Amarillo Center's Harrington Academic Hall, located at 720 South Tyler St., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Amarillo Area CASA advocates for children of abuse and neglect through the efforts of trained volunteers, appointed by the court, to ensure children a safe, nurturing and permanent environment. As the state steps in to protect the welfare of the child, the judge appoints a CASA volunteer to make independent, unbiased, and informed recommendations to help the judge decide the best interest of the child. Through these relationships created between the CASA representative and the child, oftentimes artwork is made to better express the child's story; these pieces of artwork are what inspired the annual HeART of CASA event.

"One of the ways that we found helps our kids open up is when we draw with them, so we make sure to have colors and paper with them or us. No matter where they are or how old they are, we try to take some time to color and sit with them. Through this over time, we realized that these kids begin to share their story with us about what is happening now or in the past or what they see in the future," said Azaley Pulley, fund development director for Amarillo Area CASA.

According to Pulley, the photos are submitted by CASA staff, board of directors of volunteers who work with the kids after the children give their permission for the drawings to be created into a large-scale art piece.

"With these photos and the ones created by the artists, we are overwhelmed by all the amazing stories we are able to tell," Pulley said. "We want to be able to tell these amazing stories, but unfortunately they (CASA Kids) are going through a hard time and we are not able to go out and tell their whole story. With this, we can show a glimpse and help them to feel heard."

Some of this year's 30 art pieces include a range of current CASA kids' past, present and future inspired submissions, from aspirations of living in a pink house to becoming a doctor, from a person of inspiration to fond memories with their grandfather. Each piece is chosen and recreated by a local artist in a variety of mediums to be auctioned to benefit the HeART of CASA event.

According to Pulley, the event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, and the organization is excited for it to return to an in-person interaction. Pulley said that they choose to host the event in February as a way to tie in the Valentine's Day holiday and the "HeART" aspect. Pulley added that all proceeds will benefit CASA and inspire kids to know they are seen and heard.

"With some sponsorship funds as well as the funds we gain from ticket sales and the silent auction, all proceeds will go back to Amarillo Area CASA so we can continue to help kids in foster care," Pulley said. "The funds will help us with our mission to advocate for the kids we serve throughout our seven local counties in the Panhandle."

"This usually means so much to the kids because this is their community, and whenever they are able to come home, or if they age out of foster care, they will oftentimes come back to their childhood community," Pulley added. "Just because someone cannot be the CASA, they will see that someone appreciated their story enough to make it artworks, and someone else thought it was worthy enough to buy, and I think that means the world to them."

To purchase tickets, visit the event site online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heart-of-casa-2023-tickets-513290755467 . Cash payments will also be accepted at the Amarillo Area CASA office, located at 112 SW 8th Ave., # 101.

For more information or to stay updated, follow Amarillo Area CASA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/amarillocasa112 .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Give your HeART to CASA for Valentine's with its annual fundraising gallery