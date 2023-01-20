ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WLTX.com

'We want choice': Local groups rally for ranked choice voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state and local organizations rallied at the State House Monday in hopes of making voting as easy as one, two, three in the Palmetto State. They support overhauling the U.S. electoral process by moving to ranked choice voting. Under ranked choice, voters choose...
WBTW News13

Political stage turns to South Carolina ahead of 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The political stage is turning towards South Carolina ahead of 2024, with two familiar names for South Carolinians that could be in the running for president, and some proposed changes that might bring more attention to the Palmetto State. “I think the road to the White House comes through South […]
WLTX.com

Pinheads unite for South Carolina's pinball state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best pinball players in South Carolina came to Columbia for the state’s annual pinball championship on Saturday. The event was held at Bang Back Pinball Lounge and organized by members of the International Flipper Pinball Association. The open championships were held on Saturday and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: Murdaugh, She Wrote

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 24, 2023: a breakdown of details in the Alex Murdaugh case as the trial gets underway this week; comments from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson on a new troubling human trafficking taskforce report; a look at priorities of the state House Judiciary Committee; and more.
Popculture

Marshall Tucker Band Reveals Marshall Tucker Has Died

Marshall Tucker, the blind South Carolina piano tuner whose name was adopted by The Marshall Tucker Band, has died. He was 99. The band, known for their hits "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," and "Heard it in a Love Song," shared the sad news on Saturday. "We are...
macaronikid.com

2023 NC/SC Beach Guide! Family Friendly Beaches Near Charlotte

With more than 3,000 miles of tidal coastline between both North and South Carolina, there's no wonder that our beaches attract visitors from all over the country. But which beaches are best for families? That's an age-old question and we hope that you agree!. North Carolina. Carolina Beach is a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC

