Good Knights of Lorain to build, donate 100 beds to Cleveland-area kids
CLEVELAND — A good night's sleep is crucial to a child's health and development. And, yet, there are so many children without a bed to lay in at night. Later this week, that will will change for some underserved children in the Cleveland area, thanks to the Good Knights of Lorain and several local businesses.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fishing for civility
In 1991, I purchased a fish hat at Adler’s in the Cleveland Metroparks North Chagrin Reservation. It was white with an authentic replica of a small mouth bass, protruding from the front and back of the hat. That was the first year that – as a Park Synagogue member – I decided to take my then 3-year-old son, Steven, on a Simchat Torah excursion, bopping from shul to shul along the ultra-Orthodox South Taylor Road strip.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fear’s Confections to close after Valentine’s Day
Fear’s Confections, at 15208 Madison Ave. in Lakewood, announced it will close after Valentine’s Day. In a Jan. 6 Facebook post, the candy shop said it will cease operations “for good” after it closes its doors at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Fear’s Confections opened 13 years ago on East 185th Street in Cleveland and later moved to Lakewood.
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
Cleveland Jewish News
Mansour to open Artis in Lakewood
Chef Andrew Mansour, formerly of Zhug and EDWINS, is planning to open Artist Restaurant in the former SideQuest bar at 17900 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. SideQuest, a self-proclaimed geek bar, closed in January 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the bar and restaurant industry. The...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
CMBA hosts virtual talk on employment leave, practices
As part of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s virtual “Hot Talk” series, three local attorneys spoke on “Employment Leave Policies & Practices: The Intersection (And Clash) of Employer and Employee Expectations” Jan. 17, with CMBA CEO Becky Ruppert McMahon moderating. The panel was made up...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ludwig, Linda
Linda Ludwig (nee Wolovits), beloved wife of Saul Ludwig, passed away Jan. 22, 2023. Loving mother of Michael (Donna) Ludwig, Amy (Ken) Shuman and Eric (Emily) Ludwig. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Sarah, Lilly, Alex, Caitlin, Ian and Evie. Dear sister of Melvin (Ann) Wolovits. Services will be held at noon...
Ashton’s Army: Community backs young boy with brain cancer
Ashton Taylor is just like any other two-year-old boy, but his childhood is slowly being stolen away by an aggressive form of brain cancer.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
NE Ohioan named Men’s Health Ultimate Guy 2023
A Northeast Ohio man is on the cover of January/February issue of Men's Health magazine.
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location
The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust Remembrance Day event Jan. 25
Kenneth F. Ledford, history department chair and associate professor of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will speak about “What the U.S. Taught the Nazis: Deconstructing Nazism and Jim Crow South” at the Maltz Museum at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27.
Cleveland Jewish News
Griffin to speak at City Club Jan. 25
The City Club of Cleveland will host “Remarks from Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at 850 Euclid Ave. Griffin will speak on his plans for 2023 and what is to be expected from the Cleveland City Council. Cost is $25 for...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nisenboum named board chair of Federation YLD
Jonathon Nisenboum succeeded Ryan Levine as board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division, effective in January 2023. YLD connects Jewish young adults, ages 22 to 45, to each other and the community through social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities. “2023 is going to be a...
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
