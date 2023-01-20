Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Ukraine war moves 'Doomsday Clock' to 90 seconds to midnight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous "Doomsday Clock" up to just 90 seconds before midnight. “We are really closer to that doomsday,” former Mongolian...
Japan’s prime minister raises alarm over historic population decline; it’s ‘now or never’ to reverse trend
Japan's prime minister is warning that it's "now or never" if his country wants to address a declining population by implementing child friendly policies.
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.
Comments / 0