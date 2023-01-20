Read full article on original website
The Journey of Electricity Presented to Emery County Historical Society
Laren Huntsman, Managing Director of the Hunter and Huntington Power Plants, presented the history of both plants at the Emery Historical Society meeting on Thursday evening. His presentation was entitled “The Journey.”. A slideshow presentation with his narration traced the arrival of electricity to Utah and eventually Emery County....
Carbon, Emery Compete at Region Drill
The 3A Region 12 Drill competition took place at Emery High School over the weekend. Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand and Richfield drill teams danced their hearts out as they all competed for the region title. Each team performed in three categories, including military, dance and show. In military, Canyon...
Helper Commits to the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation
The Helper City Council met for a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. During this meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman presented the Welcoming and Belonging Proclamation to the council. The proclamation began by stating that Helper City recognizes that, as a community, they are all looking for ways to celebrate diversity,...
Generosity Continues for Secret Samaritan Program
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues into the new year with its second recipient, Deloris Quintana. Deloris was nominated by her daughter Victoria Quintana, who submitted a letter stating that in early November, Deloris lost her beloved husband. This not only caused heartbreak in their family, but also put them in a financial crunch.
Annual Boy Scout & Cub Pack Pancake Dinner Upcoming
The annual, delicious pancake dinner fundraiser that is hosted by Boy Scout Troop 282 and Cub Pack 0282 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Price United Methodist Church. The dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening and the all-you-can-eat meal is $5...
SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction. Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened...
Lady Pirates Obliterate Eagles
Green River had its way with Caprock Academy of Grand Junction, Co. on Friday night. In front of their home fans, the Lady Pirates boat raced the Eagles, immediately jumping out to an 11-point lead. They continued on their attack until Caprock was well out of sight. Green River dominated the contest to the tune of a 71-42 victory.
Halftime Adjustments Lift Pirates
Caprock Academy traveled from Grand Junction, Co. on Friday to meet Green River on the hardwood. It was a tight contest from the get go, as the Eagles and Pirates traded blows. Green River gained a slight advantage in the first quarter and held on to lead 21-20 at the break.
