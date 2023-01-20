ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor Earns Third MBWA Honorable Mention

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball guard Ny'Ceara Pryor was selected to the Metropolitan Basketball Writer's Association Honorable Mention for the third time this season. The accolade comes a day after she collected her eighth Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week nod. Pryor now has more of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Koman Named NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — First-year blue liner Julianna Koman was named as the New England Women's Hockey Alliance Defensive Player of the Week, marking it the fourth time a Pioneer has won the award this season. The Washington, Pa., native helped Sacred Heart to two victories in NEWHA play, as...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor Earns Eighth NEC ROW Nod

SOMERSET, N.J.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball first year Ny'Ceara Pryor collected her eighth Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honor announced by the league on Monday. The Baltimore, Md., native averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals in the Pioneers' last two contests. Pryor posted...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Comeback Falls Short at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team fell 68-58 on the road at Wagner in Northeast Conference action on Sunday afternoon. Nico Galette led three Pioneers in double figures in the loss. Records:. Sacred Heart: 11-11, 4-3 NEC. Wagner: 11-7, 4-3 NEC. Top Performers:. Nico Galette:...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Finish 18th at Northeast Classic

DEPTFORD, N.J.—The Sacred Heart women's bowling team finished 18th overall at the Northeast Classic. The Pioneers went 4-8 overall in the tournament as they hosted 33 teams for the second largest tournament for NCAA bowling teams in the in history since the first year of the bowling championships in 2004.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men's Fencing Wins One at UPenn Invitational

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Sacred Heart University men's fencing competed for the first time in 2023 at the UPenn Invitational against 11 opponents that included Duke, Lafayette College, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, NYU, Wagner, University of North Carolina, Haverford, NJIT and FDU. The foil squad won 13 bouts while the epee...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy