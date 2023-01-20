Sunroom Brewing finds promising spot on Colorado beer map
The map of breweries in Colorado is crowded, as Melanie and Matt Miller learned when they set out to start their own.
- "We spent a lot of time looking at all the pins of the breweries," Melanie Miller explained, "and we said, 'There's nothing [in Englewood]. Why is there nothing?'"
What to know: The couple opened Sunroom Brewing in September on Acoma Street, just behind the Gothic Theatre in Englewood. It previously housed the Filling Station bar. "This feels like a corner that hasn't been discovered," she said.
- The small brewery is embracing its location and keeping its aspirations local with a variety of beers to please all tastes and a full calendar of local events. "We want to be the neighborhood brewery," Melanie Miller adds.
The backstory: Matt Miller, a software engineer, started homebrewing nine years ago in the couple's sunroom — hence the name — and soon graduated to a bigger system in the garage. When the corporate grind became too much, the couple invested their own money to open the brewery.
The intrigue: Once a beer desert, downtown Englewood is finally getting attention, part of a broader downtown revamp. Brewability is a couple blocks away. And Boulder-based Sanitas is working to open a location in the city.
What they're saying: "There's great energy in Englewood right now with a lot of new investment in our small businesses," Darren Hollingsworth, the city's economic development manager, tells us.
Comments / 0