WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks drifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow...
WWD

Abrand Jeans Launches Next Icons Model Search

Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision Management, a Melbourne-based modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all...

