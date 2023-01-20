Police: Parents charged with child endangerment after baby who ingested drugs hospitalized

Two people are facing charges after a drug screening revealed a baby had ingested drugs.

Alicia Graham, 24, and Richard Atkins Jr., 30, are both facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges after police were notified by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Jan. 13 that their 6-month-old daughter was admitted after cocaine metabolites and fentanyl metabolites were found in her urine sample.

Multiple drug paraphernalia items were found in their Brookline-area apartment, according to court documents.

Graham and Atkins are both awaiting a preliminary hearing.

