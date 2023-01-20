Read full article on original website
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23 to Jan. 27
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Workshop for Black entrepreneurs: Monday, Jan. 23. MKE...
NNS Spotlight: Mentoring program guides teens on a journey of self-discovery
Saving patients’ lives is what she does on a daily basis but touching the lives of Milwaukee’s North Side teens as they try to discover themselves is what nurse Jasmine Johnikin layers on top. During the pandemic, Johnikin felt fulfilled after graduating from nursing school at Cardinal Stritch...
Inside the NNS Newsroom: We are partnering with Report for America to hire a new community engagement reporter
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is once again among the news organizations selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. We will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program. Through this partnership, we will expand our reporting on neighborhood and...
Should we provide tents to people living outside? A public debate takes a turn.
Serious disagreements have been reported between two different groups about how to best assist people experiencing homelessness in MacArthur Square. But agreement over what to do – and why it should be done – has recently emerged. The debate has broad implications for how homelessness in our midst...
From transient youths to homeless adults: Why some vulnerable residents continue to struggle
Davonta Sellers was taken out of his family’s care at 2 years old. And now at age 22, he’s still working to find stability. He, like many other Milwaukee youths, spent his entire adolescence in and out of foster care and group homes before eventually facing homelessness as a teen and into adulthood.
Here’s what you need to know before February’s aldermanic races
Nearly two dozen candidates have submitted their nomination papers for a special election on Feb. 21, hoping to fill vacant seats for Districts 1, 5, and 9 on the Common Council. District 1 includes a large area on the city’s North Side, which extends from West Capitol Drive from North...
‘I want everyone included’: Amani United’s new president says she will focus on building relationships
Elizabeth Brown, Amani United’s new president, plans to spend her term building relationships and using them to bring new development into the Amani neighborhood. Brown, 49, has been an off-and-on Amani resident for the past 15 years and has been active with Amani United and its partner agencies for the past five years. She was inaugurated Jan. 7.
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee. For the past few years and especially since the pandemic, out-of-state investors have been buying up and renting single-family homes and duplexes throughout the city.
SDC’s new research arm focuses on poverty and racism
After realizing that the work it has been doing is not the work it was created for, the Social Development Commission, or SDC, started working to restructure itself. The first step in the organization’s restructuring is taking a new approach to its research arm with the Institute on Poverty & Systemic Racism.
Calling 2-1-1: Honesty is the best policy to find shelter from the cold
With forecasters predicting a difficult winter, authorities suggest residents who need a place to keep warm call 2-1-1. . By calling 2-1-1, the staff can help determine the best resources for your situation, said Emily Kenney, the coordinated entry coordinator at IMPACT 211, which provides free, confidential help and online resources to residents in crisis.
