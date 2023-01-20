ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Inside the NNS Newsroom: We are partnering with Report for America to hire a new community engagement reporter

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is once again among the news organizations selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. We will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program. Through this partnership, we will expand our reporting on neighborhood and...
‘I want everyone included’: Amani United’s new president says she will focus on building relationships

Elizabeth Brown, Amani United’s new president, plans to spend her term building relationships and using them to bring new development into the Amani neighborhood. Brown, 49, has been an off-and-on Amani resident for the past 15 years and has been active with Amani United and its partner agencies for the past five years. She was inaugurated Jan. 7.
Calling 2-1-1: Honesty is the best policy to find shelter from the cold

With forecasters predicting a difficult winter, authorities suggest residents who need a place to keep warm call 2-1-1. . By calling 2-1-1, the staff can help determine the best resources for your situation, said Emily Kenney, the coordinated entry coordinator at IMPACT 211, which provides free, confidential help and online resources to residents in crisis.
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

